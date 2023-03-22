Mike Harrington Sports Columnist A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Follow Mike Harrington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

There's no reason to see how the New York Islanders are doing anymore. Same for the Florida Panthers, Pittsburgh Penguins or anyone else on the periphery of the playoff race.

The Buffalo Sabres are out of it. It's all over but the math. Right now, they look like a team that won't win another game until October.

Who am I following right now? The Sacramento Kings.

Seriously. Checked the score Wednesday morning to see they got drubbed by the Boston Celtics 132-109 on the West Coast. But the Kings are 43-28 and entered the day with a magic number of four to clinch their first NBA playoff berth since 2006.

And that means another franchise will soon be off The List.

The Kings own the longest playoff drought in NBA history and the longest current one in North American professional sports. It is a list that until October was led by the Seattle Mariners, who had not been in the postseason since 2001, and Philadelphia Phillies, who got all the way to the World Series in their first playoff action since 2011.

But the Mariners and Phillies can mark down 2022 as the year they freed themselves from that spotlight. Now, the Kings are going to be gone, leaving the lead to the New York Jets. They haven't been in the postseason since Rex Ryan's charges lost at Pittsburgh in the AFC championship game on Jan. 23, 2011.

Then come the Sabres, last ousted from a playoff appearance in a Game 7 loss at Philadelphia on April 26, 2011. With Aaron Rodgers about to take over at quarterback in New York, Gang Green's drought might be over before the 2024 Stanley Cup playoffs begin.

That would leave the dubious distinction of No. 1 to reside in Pegulaville.

Since Game 7 in Philly 12 years ago, every NHL team has played in at least 25 playoff games (We're not counting Seattle, which just entered the league last season). There are 13 teams that have played at least 70 games.

And six teams – Tampa Bay, Boston, Pittsburgh, the New York Rangers, Washington and St. Louis – have played more than 100 playoff games, led by the Lightning's 151.

All this since the last time the Sabres played a single one. Aside: Nice job on that season ticket price increase.

This situation is an organizational albatross the Sabres have to rid themselves of. General manager Kevyn Adams and coach Don Granato can continue to point out that's not all on them, and they may be right. And while it is all on owner Terry Pegula, it is Adams and Granato wearing the GM/coach badges of dishonor at this point in franchise history.

It's up to them to end the insanity.

It looked like this would be the year. The Sabres took over a playoff spot with their Feb. 25 win at Florida. That's less than a month ago. And now, they've fallen apart. Another March collapse.

There are no excuses next year. None. Adams needs to get the work done in the offseason to retool this roster, and Granato needs to ponder his system, especially defensively, and make some serious evaluations about his coaching staff.

It is getting tiresome to hear Granato and the players constantly reminding us the Sabres are the NHL's youngest team. It is a crutch, even though it applies to Jack Quinn, JJ Peterka, Dylan Cozens, Peyton Krebs and Owen Power.

But other than them, how inexperienced are the Sabres, really?

Look at Tuesday's lineup. The Sabres started a 41-year-old goalie in Craig Anderson who played his 708th career game. The top line of Tage Thompson between Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch has combined for 1,580 games of NHL experience. The No. 4 line (Zemgus Girgensons-Krebs-Kyle Okposo) totaled 1,647 games, while the No. 3 line (Casey Mittelstadt-Tyson Jost-Victor Olofsson) clocked in at 924 games.

The Peterka-Cozens-Quinn line is actually inexperienced, and the kiddie corps was actually the trio Granato properly pointed out was playing the most fearless in Tuesday's beatdown.

How mentally soft have Buffalo's forwards become to be playing this badly?

"Guys care and guys don't want to make mistakes," Skinner said. "It's just sometimes you get in a bit of a slide where you're not feeling confident, you sort of try and force plays that aren't there and guys are too good in this league. They take advantage of those mistakes."

These guys have lots of NHL experience. They should know when to shoot, rather than pass. They should know when to backcheck and what spots on the ice to protect. They got too comfortable outscoring their mistakes, which is tougher to do as the season moves on. The real problem is that only Tuch, Jost and Okposo have playoff games on their resumes.

"The older players that feel more responsible, they feel they should do more," Granato said. "Every possession, they press. They try to make the perfect play. You can see it, you can see it before it happens. The start of the game, we had multiple opportunities to create a shot in the offensive zone. And we weren't even moving to set up a shot. We were looking for another pass."

It is on defense where the Sabres suffer, as only Rasmus Dahlin and Ilya Lyubuskin were over 200 games in their careers through Tuesday. This is where Adams failed his team. If Arizona was adamant it wanted Matthew Savoie or Jiri Kulich for Jakob Chychrun, it was incumbent on the GM to move on and find another partner to get a veteran defenseman in here.

Adams had no way to know Mattias Samuelsson would go down with another injury just a couple of days after the trade deadline, but making Riley Stillman your only add on defense isn't good enough.

Adams probably never bothered a goaltending upgrade at the deadline and then his three-headed goalie collapsed with some unfathomable March numbers.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is at 0-3-2, 3.85/.880, Craig Anderson is at 1-3-0, 4.76/.841 and Eric Comrie at 1-1-0, 6.51/.847. Not a good look for veteran goalie coach Mike Bales.

Devon Levi should participate in his first practice Thursday heading toward his NHL debut soon. That's done with an eye on next season.

The year this drought has to end.