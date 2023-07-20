A foray into unrestricted free agency helped the Buffalo Sabres potentially solve their problem on defense.

Connor Clifton and Erik Johnson were signed to join a blue line depth chart led by Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and Mattias Samuelsson. The Sabres also brought back forward Tyson Jost on a one-year contract, leaving them with $6.713 million in salary cap space, according to CapFriendly.com.

There's a surplus of defensemen, as well as a glaring question in goal. Both were addressed in my latest mailbag featuring questions submitted by readers.

Stevie B: Where will goalie Eric Comrie start the season?

Lysowski: Barring injury or poor performance, Devon Levi and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will be the Sabres’ goalies to start the season. It is a tandem that lacks experience, but has significant upside compared to some depth charts around the league. The roster spot created by forward Jack Quinn’s Achilles injury won’t be used to carry three goalies. Eric Comrie and his $1.8 million salary-cap hit will be traded or assigned to Rochester before the season begins. I don’t expect anyone to want to take his salary via trade or waivers, unless someone with cap space has an injury at the position, so don't be surprised if Comrie begins the season in Rochester.

The Sabres were smart to add insurance in case Comrie is traded or claimed. They’re going to pay Dustin Tokarski and Devin Cooley a combined $850,000 to play in the American Hockey League, plus they re-signed Michael Houser to an AHL contract.

@kiebals_don: How are the Sabres planning to replace Jack Quinn while he’s out with the Achilles injury?

Lysowski: First, the Sabres are unlikely to trade Victor Olofsson with Quinn out until late December or January. There’s risk in keeping Olofsson, who is entering the final season of his contract after he totaled a career-high 28 goals. General manager Kevyn Adams doesn’t like to lose a player for nothing, but he can keep Olofsson as a rental and try to work out a trade before the deadline once Quinn is back if someone such as Jiri Kulich emerges as a difference-maker.

In addition to keeping Olofsson, the Sabres will try to fill the void internally with Kulich, Lukas Rousek, Brett Murray, Linus Weissbach and Brandon Biro competing for a spot out of training camp. There’s finally enough NHL-ready talent in the pipeline to have competition. If none proves ready to contribute consistently, would Adams try to sign Patrick Kane to a one-year contract once the future Hall of Famer is cleared to return in the second half of the season?

Matt: Which Sabres defenseman do you think will be traded?

Lysowski: For those unaware, the Sabres have nine defensemen on NHL, one-way contracts for next season after their free-agent signings of Clifton and Johnson.

Dahlin, Power and Samuelsson are going to be in Buffalo long-term. Clifton signed a three-year contract, and Johnson will have a prominent role. The Sabres traded forward prospect Josh Bloom to Vancouver to acquire Riley Stillman in March.

The obvious odd man out is Jacob Bryson after his challenging season, but will a team want to move a draft pick to acquire his $1.85 million cap hit? His salary might also cause him to be unclaimed on waivers, which would put Bryson in the same situation that Anders Bjork was in last season. Bjork’s $1.8 million salary was buried in Rochester until a trade could be completed.

The player to watch is Ilya Lyubushkin. Fans are speculating that it could be Henri Jokiharju on the move, but Lyubushkin is entering the final year of a contract with a $2.75 million salary-cap hit. A contending team unable to add to their blue line in free agency will be interested in adding his right-handed shot and physical approach.

@EdleyA_M11: Why haven't the Sabres added a defensive-minded forward to account for the loss of Quinn?

Lysowski: There was no need for a “defensive-minded forward” after the re-signings of Kyle Okposo, Zemgus Girgensons and Tyson Jost. If the Sabres were going to add another forward, it should be a capable scorer with a skill-set different from that of Olofsson and/or Kulich. Jason Zucker, for example, would have made sense because he brings more at 5-on-5 on the wing, but he signed with Arizona on a one-year deal. Acquiring a different type of impact forward would allow the Sabres to trade Olofsson and give that power-play role to Kulich.

There's too much talent on this team for the Sabres to bank on another rookie to replace Quinn. Sign Tomas Tatar. Make a trade with a cap-crunched team to offload a defenseman for a forward. You can't make the playoffs between October and January, but you can dig yourself a big enough hole to make it challenging to contend in the season's second half.

@onlakeontario: Do you expect overall team defense to improve slightly, moderately or not at all?

Lysowski: The Sabres will be a better defensive team because of Clifton and Johnson, as well as the experience gained by the young forwards. Coach Don Granato should be able to trust three defense pairs instead of two, plus there’s depth in case of injuries. Buffalo’s top line needs to be better without the puck, though. Alex Tuch is a force on the forecheck and, in my opinion, one of this team’s most valuable players, but Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner tend to take significant risks when they’re on the ice against elite talent. The group will need to find more of a balance. Olofsson also needs to be much better if he is in a prominent role with Quinn out.

Don Schibler: Will the Sabres use their remaining cap space on a forward or defenseman?

Lysowski: No, I suspect the Sabres are done, aside from extending Dahlin and Power before the season begins. They’ll try to create additional cap space through a trade because, according to CapFriendly, they must be prepared to pay a maximum of $4.57 million in performance bonuses to their players on entry-level contracts.

Based on comparable contracts to defensemen such as Cale Makar (Colorado) and Adam Fox (New York Rangers), I expect Dahlin's deal to be eight years, with an annual cap hit of $10 million to $10.5 million. Power is unlikely to sign long-term so soon into his career, but he's an ideal candidate for a bridge contract. A three-year, $21 million pact would make sense.

Danny Maines: What is the Sabres’ best-case-scenario lineup at the start of the season with Quinn out?

Lysowski: Here are some lines and defense pairings with the talent on the depth chart:

Jeff Skinner – Tage Thompson – Alex Tuch.

JJ Peterka – Dylan Cozens – Matt Savoie.

Jordan Greenway – Casey Mittelstadt – Victor Olofsson.

Zemgus Girgensons – Peyton Krebs – Kyle Okposo.

Rasmus Dahlin – Mattias Samuelsson.

Owen Power – Connor Clifton.

Henri Jokiharju – Erik Johnson.

Extras: Ilya Lyubushkin (defenseman), Riley Stillman (defenseman) and Tyson Jost (forward).

This is a challenging exercise because it is unclear what the Sabres plan to do with Savoie, who’s too young to spend the entire regular season in Rochester. He’s probably too advanced to return to the Western Hockey League, so I’d give him a chance to prove he’s ready for the NHL. Granato can rotate Savoie in and out of the lineup based on the opponent.

If the forward group remains healthy and Savoie struggles, I’d sit him long enough to assign him to Rochester on a conditioning assignment. He can then head to the IIHF World Junior Championship with Canada and reunite with Zach Benson in the WHL until rejoining the Amerks at the end of his junior season. Kulich or Rousek can be assigned to Buffalo once Savoie departs, or if there is an unexpected injury before Quinn returns.

Thank you, as always, for the questions. As a reminder, they can be submitted via email to llysowski@buffnews.com or via Twitter to @LLysowski.