A season of progress brought the Buffalo Sabres within one win of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Now, general manager Kevyn Adams must use his salary cap space and assets this summer to strengthen the depth around his young core.

Some of the questions surrounding the roster were raised by readers in my latest Sabres Mailbag.

John Jarzynski: How confident are you in a goalie tandem of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Devon Levi with Eric Comrie as the No. 3?

Lance: There’s risk with this plan. Levi is an exceptional prospect with a pedigree unlike any NCAA goalie since Connor Hellebuyck, but he has only seven games of experience in pro hockey. He has yet to experience the grind of an entire season. Is Luukkonen the right goalie to work in tandem with Levi? There’s no question that Luukkonen has the potential to be a reliable starter. We saw it for a 16-game span early this season. He must be more consistent, though, and what do they do if either or both endure growing pains? The expectation is playoffs.

This team won’t have the roster spot to carry three goalies again. Eight defensemen are under contract, with another likely to join the group this summer. Matt Savoie might be in Buffalo. Adams won’t add someone to block Levi or Luukkonen from being the starter, either.

In the Sabres’ view, Comrie might be the ideal veteran to create internal competition and support the young goalies. There won’t be any pouting if one of the kids is starting over him, yet he’ll also push the other guys to be better. Adams won’t want to risk adding someone from the outside who resents the situation and wants no part of sitting behind an inexperienced goalie.

The Sabres are in a predicament if Levi and Luukkonen make the team, because Comrie will likely be claimed if he is waived to join Rochester. It would be wise for Buffalo to push to get Malcolm Subban under contract for another year as insurance.

Will S: How have you balanced the optimism for the future against the fact that the Sabres could have, and probably should have, ended the drought this year?

Lance: Your frustration is understandable. The reality is the youngest team in the NHL reached 91 points, finished third in the NHL in goals scored and came within one win of the playoffs, despite some glaring roster deficiencies that weren’t going to be addressed at the deadline. Who would have called that a failure six months ago?

Players who are the pillars of this franchise took significant steps and experienced their own version of postseason hockey with those must-win games. The foundation is in place for this team to be in the playoffs each spring. The next step is important, though. Adams must make the right moves this summer to prepare them to challenge Boston, Toronto, Tampa Bay and Florida in the Atlantic Division.

EJ: Why does Adams want to bring Kyle Okposo back?

Lysowski: When you’re evaluating a player, no matter the professional sport, consider their role on their team. When Okposo skated in the top six and on the power play last season, he totaled 20 goals for the first time since 2015-16. When Granato moved Okposo back into a checking line-role, the captain helped the Sabres shut down their opponents. Among forward lines with at least 300 minutes of 5-on-5 ice time, Okposo, Zemgus Girgensons and Peyton Krebs ranked 12th in limiting scoring chances.

Of course, Okposo and his linemates need to contribute more offensively, but there’s value in bringing him back on a one-year contract and the Sabres will still have depth forwards to compete for roster spots, particularly Lukas Rousek.

T.J.: If the Sabres add a defenseman, will it be through trade or free agency?

Lance: Adams will explore both avenues to add a defenseman who can play top-four minutes. You won’t see the Sabres hand out a lucrative, long-term contract, but they should be an attractive destination for a defenseman who wants to skate next to Owen Power or Rasmus Dahlin. A free agent might take a short-term deal with Buffalo to position himself for a bigger payday.

As for potential trade targets, the Sabres should look at Rasmus Andersson (Calgary), Shea Theodore (Vegas) and Connor Murphy (Chicago). Potential free-agent options are Carson Soucy, Matt Dumba, Scott Mayfield and Ryan Graves.

Joseph Pitirri: Do the Sabres add depth on the wing by targeting Patrick Kane in free agency?

Lance: The Sabres know Kane well. Granato coached him in Chicago, and Adams was Kane’s first roommate in the NHL. Is Kane willing to sign short-term, though? At 34 years old, he might want this to be his final contract. Buffalo won’t want to commit to an aging player who would block prospects such as Savoie and Jiri Kulich from receiving ice time and opportunity.

Kevin Palmer: What would your plan be for Matt Savoie and Jiri Kulich?

Lance: I expect Savoie will be in Buffalo with the Sabres following the same plan Seattle used for Shane Wright. We’ll see Savoie get some NHL games, then spend enough time as a healthy scratch to earn a conditioning assignment with Rochester. He can play for Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship, return to junior hockey and rejoin the Amerks for the playoffs. Savoie can rotate into the lineup while he’s in the NHL.

Kulich is a fascinating player. There will be glaring defensive mistakes, like those we saw from JJ Peterka this season, but he’s not going to work through those in Rochester. He’ll have to go through that process in the NHL. I suspect he’ll be in Buffalo if he has a strong training camp. This team should still add a top-nine winger this summer, especially if Casey Mittelstadt shifts back to center and Zemgus Girgensons walks in free agency.

lan Cerrie: Could there be a change on Don Granato’s coaching staff?

Lance: I don’t expect any changes, and Adams went out of his way last week to endorse goalie coach Mike Bales.

Tom Mullen: What plans, if any, do the Sabres have for their Russian draft picks?

Lance: Adams will try to sign winger Viktor Neuchev (third round, 2022) and defenseman Nikita Novikov (sixth round, 2021) as soon as their contracts expire May 1, with the plan to have both play in Rochester next season.

Defenseman Vsevelod Komarov (fifth round, 2022) will spend another year in junior hockey because he’s too young to play for the Amerks; winger Prokhor Poltapov (second round, 2021) has two more years on his contract in Russia; and winger Stiven Sardarian (third round, 2021) will be a sophomore at the University of New Hampshire.

Rutger: Do you think the Sabres would try to acquire another first-round pick this year if there’s another player they want?

Lance: This draft is considered one of the strongest in recent memory, so the acquisition cost might be too high for the Sabres to add another pick in the first round.

Ed Helinski: Do the Sabres have the toughness and grit to compete in the Stanley Cup Playoffs next spring?

Lance: Adams has tried to address this deficiency by adding Jordan Greenway, Ilya Lyubushkin and Riley Stillman. Whomever they acquire on defense should have similar traits, albeit with the ability to play 20-25 minutes in a game.

So many of the young players on this roster have toughness, including Krebs, and Tuch’s skill set is tailor-made for the postseason. Jack Hughes and his young New Jersey Devils teammates are faring just fine in the playoffs right now. The Sabres need some of their forwards, particularly Jack Quinn, to get bigger and stronger, which comes with time.

Paul Strohmeier: Could the Sabres keep Casey Mittlestadt on the top line to balance the lineup?

Lance: No, Tage Thompson will be centering the top line; however, Mittelstadt’s success with Tuch and Jeff Skinner creates internal competition. It had to be eye-opening for Thompson to see someone else step into that spot and excel. It’s a bonus to give your top-line center some motivation entering the summer, and Mittelstadt showed he can play at a high level at his natural position.

@BuffaloSports23: Will Olivier Nadeau play in the American Hockey League next season?

Lance: Yes, Nadeau, who turned 20 in January, is old enough to join the Amerks and is physically ready to make the jump. He has had another outstanding season in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League since recovering from shoulder surgery.

Rick Arnonal: Do you think the Sabres will finally be off players’ no-trade lists?

Lance: It is always going to be a tough sell for tax purposes, but the Sabres will be a destination for some players who see this is as an opportunity to achieve career-highs, as so many on the team did this season.

@CMDolan99: How do the Sabres fix the faceoff problem?

Lance: Their plan is to let their young centers develop that skill, and each showed progress this season. The Sabres have right- and left-handed options, which is necessary for Granato when deciding matchups.

Luke Lauchert: Should the Sabres draft one goalie per year?

Lance: It’s a sound strategy if you’re not reaching for a goalie because you feel it’s necessary to add one. NHL teams opt for best player available. Drafting based on perceived needs is a dangerous business because you’re assuming other prospects in your pipeline are going to develop as expected. That said, I suspect we’ll see the Sabres select a goalie late to fill the hole created by Erik Portillo’s departure.

@cccrofty? Will the Sabres give Victor Olofsson another season?

Lance: No. Olofsson is entering the final year of his contract, and he didn’t contribute in other ways when the puck wasn’t going in. There will be interest in Olofsson because other teams will need help on the power play. The Sabres have Kulich on the cusp of the NHL, plus Quinn, Peterka and Dylan Cozens can replace Olofsson the power play.

DJ: Will the Sabres admit the Jordan Greenway trade was a mistake and move on?

Lance: You could argue the Sabres gave up too much to acquire Greenway, but it wasn’t a mistake. They needed a big, power forward with playoff experience who excels defensively. He needs a full, healthy training camp to regain the confidence that he lost in Minnesota. Remember, he was injured to start this season and never quite recovered. He was also injured during his short time in Buffalo. The Sabres need to see him be a consistent, physical presence. With a $3 million cap hit, Greenway is a bargain and fits well on the roster. His skill set is one they needed. I don't think it's fair to pass judgement on the player until next season.

@LunaraSeries: Has general manger Kevyn Adams indicated they will spend well above the floor this season?

Lance: You won’t hear a general manager speak publicly about how much he’s willing or going to spend. He’d surrender any leverage in contract negotiations. However, they’re going to spend more because of the higher cap hits for Thompson, Cozens and Mattias Samuelsson.

Rachel Bennett: Is Casey Mittelstadt better off playing center, and what is the ceiling for defenseman Riley Stillman?

Lance: I don’t think Mittelstadt is “better off” at center or wing. The Sabres are thrilled he can do both. The versatility is invaluable. We’ll see where they put him at the start of next season. The plan could depend on what happens with Tyson Jost, who is a restricted free agent. Stillman is a third-pair defenseman who, like Greenway, arrived with little confidence because he was in a bad situation. The Canucks played a man-to-man system that creates terrible habits and overthinking. Stillman needs a full training camp to get comfortable with the way the Sabres defend.

Andrew Bobeck Jr.: Is Casey Mittlestadt a possible trade piece for the Sabres if it helps them acquire a defenseman?

Lance: No, Mittelstadt earned a spot with the Sabres through his play this season. His 31 points after the All-Star break ranked second on the team behind Skinner. He had 42 points in 50 games dating to Dec. 29.

Thank you, as always, for the questions. As a reminder, they can be submitted via email to llysowski@buffnews.com or via Twitter to @LLysowski.