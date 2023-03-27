Fearing retribution at home in Russia, Buffalo Sabres defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin elected not to participate in pregame warmups Monday night in KeyBank Center when the team wears Pride-themed jerseys in support of LGBTQ+ communities.

Lyubushkin, who joined the Sabres on a two-year contract in July, returns to his home country each summer, where he and his wife have family. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an expanded anti-gay law in December that outlaws any forms of so-called LGBTQ "propaganda" through adverting, books, film and theater productions, among other forms of media.

"The Buffalo Sabres are proud to continue to support the LGBTQIA+ community as allies by hosting our third annual Pride night game," the team said in a statement. "It is of the utmost importance for us to continue to use our platform to strengthen our organizational goal of making hockey for everyone.

"Consistent with previous years, our team feels strongly that one way to garner support is through wearing Pride jerseys and using Pride tape in warmups. That said, we are aware of general threats to certain players and understand their decision to forego risk."

A five-year veteran of the NHL, Lyubushkin, 28, declined to comment through a team spokesperson and is expected to be in the lineup against the Canadiens. He has appeared in 58 games this season for Buffalo, totaling two goals and 14 points.

Every other Sabres player in the lineup will wear the Pride-themed jerseys, which will be sold at auction, with proceeds benefitting four organizations: Pride Center of WNY, GLYS WNY, Niagara Pride and Black and Latino Pride. Players also have the option to use rainbow tape on their stick during warmups, although many around the league choose not to because of its functionality.

"I think, I don’t know if we have any Russians in this room, but as myself, as an American and as a North American, I don’t think I’m able to understand the psychological decisions that he’s going through and some of the psychological burdens that he goes through being from a different part of the world," said Sabres captain Kyle Okposo. "I don’t think it’s fair to judge him in an apples-to-apples sense. We support Boosh in this room, and we want to make sure that he’s comfortable and we respect his decisions.

"I think that passing judgement on him without trying to understand the full scope of his decision would be unwise. We support him."

Lyubushkin is the latest in a line of NHL players who have opted to not participate in the league’s annual Pride-themed nights this season. It began in January when Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov cited his Russian Orthodox religion as his reason for sitting out warmups while his teammates wore the themed jerseys.

His situation is unlike that of Lyubushkin and what occurred last week in Chicago when the Blackhawks canceled their Pride night because of “safety concerns” related to the expanded Kremlin law, which makes it illegal to promote or "praise" LGBTQ+ relationships.

Putin has said repeatedly that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was, in part, to protect what he called “traditional values” from the legal rights and cultural acceptance of LGBTQ communities in Western countries.

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly told The Athletic last week that the league had "no information that would suggest there is any material threat that would exist (in Russia or otherwise) related to a Russian player participating in a club's Pride activities."

However, a general threat of retribution was enough for teams to try to protect their players, most, or all, of whom return to Russia each summer. Some Russians have continued to participate in Prime-themed nights for their respective team since the law was expanded, including the Penguins’ Evgeni Malkin and the Panthers’ Sergei Bobrovsky.

Russians Nikolai Knyzhov and Alexander Barabanov wore the Pride-themed jerseys for the San Jose Sharks Sharks on the same night in which goalie James Reimer, a Canadian, refused to take part while citing religious beliefs. Canadians Eric Staal, formerly of the Sabres, and his brother, Marc, made the same decision for the Panthers’ Pride night last week.

“We carry no judgement on how people choose to live their lives, and believe that all people should be welcome in all aspects of the game of hockey,” the Staal brothers said in a statement. “Having said that, we feel that by us wearing a Pride jersey, it goes against our Christian beliefs.”

The NHL has not commented on the specific decisions of teams or players. The Wild and Rangers, both of whom have Russian players, recently canceled their plans to wear Pride jerseys during warmups but held other festivities as a show of support.

Commissioner Gary Bettman said last month being diverse and inclusive requires "a two-way line, which gets drawn in each case, that you're tolerant to a point of various views."

“You know what our goals, our values and our intentions are across the league, whether it’s at the league level or at the club level. But we also have to respect some individual choice, and some people are more comfortable embracing themselves in causes than others.” Bettman said. “I’m sure you don’t endorse every single charity that solicits you, and you don’t participate in every social cause. You pick and choose the ones that are important to you. The ones you don’t choose to do don’t necessarily make you bigoted, misogynistic or homophobic or racist.”

Russian athletes competing in North America have been forced to walk a fine line since their home country's invasion of Ukraine, as most have remained silent about the war in fear of fallout at home. The NHL released a statement last February condemning the invasion and suspended relationships with business partners in Russia.

"We also remain concerned about the well-being of the players from Russia, who play in the NHL on behalf of their NHL Clubs, and not on behalf of Russia," the statement read. "We understand they and their families are being placed in an extremely difficult position."

The International Ice Hockey Federation suspended the national teams for Russia and its ally, Belarus, from all competitions until further notice shortly after the invasion of Ukraine. Okposo and defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, an alternate captain, expressed support for Lyubushkin and the importance of events that promotive inclusiveness in hockey.

"It's extremely important," Okposo said of Pride night. "We want to make sure that everybody is accepted. ... And you want to make sure that everybody is able to come to the rink and feel like they belong and feel like they're accepted."