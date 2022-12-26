Buffalo Sabres' game Tuesday night in Columbus postponed because of winter storm

A deadly winter storm that made roadways impassable and shut down the Buffalo Niagara International Airport has officially caused another disruption in the Buffalo Sabres’ schedule.

The NHL announced Monday that the Sabres’ game scheduled for Tuesday night in Columbus against the Blue Jackets has been postponed because the airport remains closed as the region recovers from the storm. A makeup date will be announced when one is confirmed, the league said in the news release.

Buffalo Niagara International airport will remain closed until Wednesday at 11 a.m., as crews work to clear the runways and tarmac of heavy snow. The city of Buffalo remained under a driving ban at the time of the NHL’s announcement Monday. Thousands were still without electricity and officials said that at least 27 people died during the storm.

The next game on Buffalo’s schedule is Thursday night in KeyBank Center against the Red Wings. The Sabres haven’t played since last Monday in Las Vegas when they extended their win streak to four games with a 4-3 victory over the Golden Knights. The 10-day break stifles momentum but should benefit the club in a few ways.

Buffalo was supposed to host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night, but the game was postponed ahead of the NHL’s mandatory three-day holiday break because of the looming storm. The Sabres (16-14-2) are eight points out of a playoff spot and entered the pause tied for second in the league with 127 goals.

It was wise for the league to postpone the Lightning game before the visiting team’s arrival. A dangerous combination of high winds and lake-effect snow created whiteout conditions throughout Western New York beginning Friday morning. The National Weather Service said on Monday that more than 49 inches of snow was recorded over three days at Buffalo Niagara International Airport, the highest total in Erie County.

The Bills flew Sunday to the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport after defeating the Bears in Chicago the previous day, then the team was bused back to Buffalo amid the driving ban.

The Sabres have yet to announce their plans for Tuesday. They can resume practices and off-ice workouts with the NHL’s holiday break over. When the schedule resumes, they must prepare for three games in four days and the reality of higher expectations.

Center Tage Thompson ranks second and third in the NHL in goals (26) and points (50), respectively. Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin is an early candidate for the Norris Trophy based on his exceptional play from the blue line this season. Only two players average more ice time per game than Dahlin, who leads the Sabres at 26:11. He ranks second among all defensemen in goals (10) and third in points (37).

Six different Sabres have totaled double-digit goals through 34 games: Thompson, Jeff Skinner (16), Alex Tuch (15), Victor Olofsson (13), Dylan Cozens (11) and Dahlin (10).

Their goaltending showed significant progress during the recent three-game road trip with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen winning at Colorado and Vegas. Craig Anderson has a 7-4-1 record and .922 save percentage in his 13 appearances in goal for Buffalo this season.

Buffalo had only five defensemen in the win over the defending Stanley Cup champion Avalanche because of an injury to Owen Power moments before puck drop.

Power skated with development coach Mike Ansell prior to practice Thursday in LECOM Harborcenter, an encouraging sign of progress in the 20-year-old’s recovery from an undisclosed injury. Power, Jacob Bryson and Henri Jokiharju each received additional time to heal from their respective injuries because of the longer break.

Dahlin and fellow top-pair defenseman Mattias Samuelsson received additional rest after both averaging more than 29 minutes per game of ice time during the road trip. But the return to the ice presents an unforgiving schedule.

Following the home game Thursday against Detroit, the Sabres play a road back-to-back with matchups in Boston and Ottawa on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Buffalo then travels to play the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.