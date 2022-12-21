Buffalo Sabres' game against Lightning rescheduled due to winter storm

A winter storm that’s expected to bring a dangerous combination of lakeshore flooding, strong wind gusts, sub-freezing temperatures and blizzard conditions to Western New York has forced the Buffalo Sabres into an early holiday break.

The National Hockey League announced Wednesday the official postponement of the Sabres’ game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, which was scheduled to be held in KeyBank Center on Friday night at 7. The game will now be played Saturday, March 4, at 12:30 p.m., and the Sabres' matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers originally scheduled for that date was moved to Monday, Jan. 9, at 7 p.m.

The NHL typically prefers to wait as long as possible before making such a change, but in this instance, the circumstances were unusual.

The Lightning were supposed to fly to Buffalo from Detroit following their game Wednesday night against the Red Wings in Little Caesars Arena, then return to Tampa late Friday night after facing the Sabres. However, the forecast shows air travel likely won’t be possible.

National Weather Service says 'once-in-a-generation' storm coming. Here's what's expected Ice. Wind. Lake-effect snow. Lakeshore flooding. Subfreezing temperatures. Blizzard conditions. Possible power outages. Get ready. A winter storm that the meteorologists with the National Weather Service are calling a "once in a generation" event is headed toward Western New York, just in time for the holidays.

The NHL’s three-day holiday break, which is mandated by the Collective Bargaining Agreement, begins Saturday and runs through Monday. Teams can’t hold practices, off-ice workouts or games during that time. Neither the Lightning nor the NHL Players’ Associated wanted to risk the possibility that players could be stuck in Buffalo for the weekend.

There's also a significant safety concern with everyone attending the game. A winter storm last month caused the NFL to move the Bills' game against the Cleveland Browns to Detroit.

The Lightning would have no problem arriving in Buffalo late Wednesday. Even Thursday isn’t expected to be problematic for travel. Game day is an issue, though. The forecast for Friday includes a bitter cold front that is expected to cause a flash freeze. Sustained wind gusts could reach as high as 55 mph. Gradually, snow will transition into lake effect. Heavy snow is possible Friday night into Saturday.

This isn’t an ideal arrangement for the Sabres from a hockey or business perspective. Coach Don Granato will hold a practice for his players Thursday morning in LECOM Harborcenter, but the club likely won't gather again until its morning skate Tuesday.

The Sabres (16-14-2) then must board a charter flight Tuesday morning to head to Columbus for a game against the Blue Jackets that night. Travel isn’t allowed during the holiday break, so the team can't leave Buffalo sooner.

There’s also the challenge of building off the four-game win streak the Sabres will carry into the break. They swept their recent road trip with victories over Colorado, Arizona and Vegas to inch closer to a playoff spot with 50 games remaining in the regular season.

This was going to be a lucrative game for the Sabres. More fans are in town for the holiday and the Lightning are a high-profile divisional opponent. Tampa Bay won the Stanley Cup in consecutive seasons from 2020 to 2021, led by its captain, Steven Stamkos.

The two teams played an exciting game last month, when the Sabres held a two-goal lead in the third period, only to allow three consecutive goals in a 6-5 overtime loss.

Injury update

Defenseman Jacob Bryson wasn’t limited Wednesday while practicing with the Sabres for the first time since he suffered a lower-body injury that kept him out of the lineup the past three games.

Bryson and defenseman Owen Power are making progress in their respective recovery, the Sabres told reporters, but neither has a clear timeline to return to the lineup. Power wasn’t available during the road trip because of a lower-body injury and didn't practice Wednesday.

Goalie Eric Comrie practiced Wednesday but needs more time before he can be cleared for game action. Rasmus Dahlin, Mattias Samuelsson, Kyle Okposo and Zemgus Girgensons missed practice to rest after the road trip.

Miller details

Every fan in attendance for Ryan Miller Night on Jan. 19 in KeyBank Center will receive a replica of the No. 30 banner that will be raised to the KeyBank Center rafters, the team announced Wednesday.

The Sabres also revealed the itinerary of events ahead of Miller’s return, which will occur when the club plays the New York Islanders. The pregame ceremony for Miller’s jersey retirement and induction into the team’s hall of fame will begin at 6 p.m.

Doors will open at 4:30 p.m., and opening faceoff is scheduled for 7:30. The Sabres will wear a commemorative patch during the game to honor Miller’s banner night. The pregame ceremony will be carried in full on the MSG broadcast.

Miller is the franchise’s all-time leader in games played by a goaltender (540), wins (284) and saves (14,847). He finished his career with more wins (391) than any other U.S.-born goaltender in NHL history. Now 42 years old, Miller was drafted by the Sabres in 1999 and played in Buffalo from 2002-14.