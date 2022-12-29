Buffalo Sabres Foundation donates $50K toward blizzard relief efforts

The Buffalo Sabres Foundation announced a $50,000 donation Thursday toward relief efforts in the aftermath of the winter storm that hit western New York over the holiday weekend.
Five different organizations in the region will receive $10,000 from the foundation: Buffalo City Mission, Eight Days of Hope, FeedMore WNY, Friends of Night People and Salvation Army of Buffalo.
"We are very proud to lend our support to these outstanding organizations who are providing critical services and resources to our community as we continue to deal with the effects of this tragic storm," said Rich Jureller, president of the Buffalo Sabres Foundation. "We are committed to doing our part in helping Western New York citizens, many of whom rely on these organizations for support, recover from this storm. We are grateful for the efforts of our first responders and heartbroken for those we have lost."