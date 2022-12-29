 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buffalo Sabres Foundation donates $50K toward blizzard relief efforts

  • Updated
Winter Weather New York

Vehicles drive down Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. N.Y., on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. Clean-up efforts remain underway after a blizzard hit four Western New York counties.

 Joseph Cooke - member, The Buffalo News
The Buffalo Sabres Foundation announced a $50,000 donation Thursday toward relief efforts in the aftermath of the winter storm that hit western New York over the holiday weekend.

Five different organizations in the region will receive $10,000 from the foundation: Buffalo City Mission, Eight Days of Hope, FeedMore WNY, Friends of Night People and Salvation Army of Buffalo.

"We are very proud to lend our support to these outstanding organizations who are providing critical services and resources to our community as we continue to deal with the effects of this tragic storm," said Rich Jureller, president of the Buffalo Sabres Foundation. "We are committed to doing our part in helping Western New York citizens, many of whom rely on these organizations for support, recover from this storm. We are grateful for the efforts of our first responders and heartbroken for those we have lost."

News Sports Reporter

I've covered the Sabres and National Hockey League for The Buffalo News since November 2018. My previous work included coverage of the Pittsburgh Pirates and University of Pittsburgh athletics for DKPittsburghSports.com.

