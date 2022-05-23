Buffalo Sabres Foundation donates $100,000 in aftermarth of mass shooting

The Buffalo Sabres Foundation announced Monday it will donate $100,000 to the Resource Council of WNY, which operates the Buffalo Renaissance Foundation Community Center on East Ferry Street. The donation will support staffing and programming. The foundation said in the announcement that it has raised $1.2 million for the center since 2015.

The center has become an even more substantial community resource in the aftermath of the shootings May 14 at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue, in which a self-described white supremacist killed 10 Black people and wounded three others.

“We are proud to have been investing in the Resource Council of WNY and Buffalo Renaissance Foundation Community Center since 2015 and remain committed to helping provide access to educational and recreational opportunities at the center in the wake of the heartbreaking tragedy that happened last Saturday,” Buffalo Sabres Foundation President Rich Jureller said in a statement.

“We need to support our neighbors and be catalysts for change, and this will hopefully be a small part of the healing process as we come together as a community. The Resource Council of WNY’s longstanding goal of bringing stability, hope and inspiration to families they serve is more important now than ever before.”

The Rochester Americans are hosting a community food drive this week at Blue Cross Arena to support the families impacted by the shooting and others in need.

Fans are encouraged to donate unopened, non-perishable food items by dropping them off at collection bins in front of the arena’s box office, which is in the lower atrium. The team is also accepting donations of reusable bags/freezer bags, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, diapers, detergent and other personal care products.