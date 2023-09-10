DORVAL, Quebec – Parents rolled heavy equipment bags and sticks toward the exit, their precocious, young goalies in tow, as a crowd began to gather at Quartier Hockey on a humid August afternoon.

“You know who that is, right?” a father said to his son.

A group of children emerged from an adjacent hallway, completing a sprint from the locker rooms, and the sight of the ice sheet caused one boy to belt out, “He’s on this side!” They raced toward the glass and playfully jockeyed for the best view.

On the ice, Devon Levi listened to instructions from his longtime goalie coach, Marco Raimondo, then skated toward his crease to prepare to stop a barrage from three shooters. One by one, Levi stymied their attempts to score with ease, each movement as perfectly executed as the last with a singular objective on his mind: stay square to the puck.

A few of his saves evoked audible gasps from the dozen or so people who stuck around to watch the goalie who became a larger-than-life figure to kids in the Montreal area. His journey to the NHL began with the same passion that attracted them to the try to stop pucks and, as someone who grew up nearby, he’s a symbol that the dream is attainable.

It wasn’t long ago that Levi was the kid hanging around the rink after practice to try to meet the athletes he adored. Now, he’s signing autographs and posing for pictures each time he walks the halls of the two-rink facility that Raimondo opened with two business partners in a Montreal suburb. The fanfare was so intense earlier this summer that Levi was late to join Raimondo on the ice, even though the pupil arrived long before the practice began.

"The first couple of weeks, he couldn't even get to the locker room," joked Raimondo, who has worked with Levi for a decade. "Now, it's like he's part of the furniture."

Levi's four weekly on-ice sessions with Raimondo are designed to help the 21-year-old goalie reach his potential and prepare for his first NHL training camp with the Buffalo Sabres. His quest to earn a roster spot begins Sept. 21 when Don Granato will gather his players for their first practice of a season in which they’re expected to emerge as a legitimate contender and snap the franchise's 12-year playoff drought.

Levi showed enough in his seven games in goal for the Sabres late last season to convince General Manager Kevyn Adams to not add another goalie this summer, paving the way for the 2020 seventh-round draft pick to compete with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Eric Comrie in training camp. And though no goalie in recent history has made an immediate leap from NCAA to the NHL without needing time in the minors, the Sabres have expressed and shown their belief that Levi’s relentless drive, desire to be the best and exceptional athleticism separate him from the rest.

“I'm really excited,” Levi said while sitting at a table in the cafe at Quartier Hockey, glancing over at the ice below during a one-on-one interview with The Buffalo News. “Super excited. I can't wait to see the guys again and to go out and compete with them. I'm really just focusing on myself. It doesn't matter if I'm going into a game or into practice or training camp. Like Marco always says, every puck has equal value.

"I'm just doing my best to get my game to be the best it can be and keep working on it, keep improving. I don't think you could ever be your best. There's always more, you can keep pushing that level. It's like building up your character in a video game. Just keep leveling up.”

Entering the 'unknown'

Devon Levi didn’t need any coaching tips from Raimondo when the two spoke on the eve of Hockey Canada’s World Junior A tryouts in 2019. Precise movements in the crease had become second nature to Levi through their work together. Levi was named the Quebec Midget AAA Hockey League’s top goalie prospect and set a league record for most career shutouts. Raimondo sensed that his student needed words of affirmation, though.

Unlike his peers, Levi chose a longer development trek to ensure he was ready for the next step. He had recently completed his third season of Midget AAA, while his competitors at tryouts were already at higher levels. Raimondo had watched Levi stop NHL forwards during summer workouts and, as a goaltending coach for a Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Halifax Mooseheads the previous season, offered perspective that reminded the 17-year-old that he was ready for the challenge.

“He was stepping into this land that was a little bit unknown for him, and it felt daunting to him a little bit,” Raimondo recalled. “I said, ‘Listen, we were in the Memorial Cup and I’ve seen what the players in the country look like in the CHL and I know that you can not only hang with them, but you can dominate them.’ I basically said, ‘You knew you were always going to get here. Now you just have to put a stamp on it. That’s your job.’ And that’s what he did.”

Almost four years later, as Levi sat in a hotel room on the eve of his first NHL start in April, Raimondo delivered similar words of encouragement. Levi had mastered each level, earning player-of-the-year honors from the Central Canada Hockey League and producing a record-setting performance at the IIHF World Junior Championship before two remarkable seasons at Northeastern University.

Levi authored one of the most compelling debuts in Sabres history, delivering 31 saves in an overtime win over the New York Rangers in front of 18,009 fans – including his family, friends and Raimondo – at KeyBank Center.

"For whatever reason, it really felt full circle because it reminded me of our conversation when he was leaving for World Junior A tryouts," Raimondo beamed.

Each of Levi’s seven starts in a Sabres uniform helped he and Raimondo build an in-depth plan for this offseason. Before their work began in June, Raimondo created a comprehensive training schedule detailing their workout for each day they’d be on the ice at Quartier Hockey.

His analysis, coupled with instructions from Sabres goalie coach Mike Bales and others with the team, gave Levi a road map to building on his memorable introduction to the NHL that included two wins over the Rangers, the second of which occurred at Madison Square Garden in a must-win game to keep Buffalo’s playoff hopes alive entering Game 80.

“It’s always the same theme, same talk, same recurring message that it doesn't matter what level you're playing at, it’s still the game of hockey and I know how to play,” said Levi. “I know how to play well, so it's really just getting into that mindset. It doesn't matter who you're playing. Every year, it's someone new. Every year, it's someone better who should be a bigger challenge, which, definitely, every year has been a bigger challenge. But I've also been able to kind of live up to the challenge and get myself to where I need to be to be able to compete with that challenge. So, regardless of the level, it's really just focusing on my ability to stop the puck and what makes me successful."

Toiling away

A long warmup at center ice to start the hourlong workout was explained by Raimondo to Levi in terms that would resonate with the computer science major.

"If you program yourself correctly, there aren't going to be any bugs in the system," Raimondo repeated afterwards.

Overthinking can make an elite athlete struggle, and a cerebral goalie like Levi can be more prone to overanalyzing because he's always searching for ways to improve. Levi's desire to be great is why Raimondo chose not to dissect each mistake made by the rookie during his seven games with the Sabres in the spring. Each drill in their summer workouts is selected by Raimondo based on the video he watched from Levi's season and this on-ice session in August was structured with one specific area of his technique in mind.

"We are in a battle against time as goaltender, so it's my job to figure out how I'm going to slow it down for him," Raimondo explained. "A big thing for us is just making sure that our head gets on the puck first. Everything is tied into his head. I trust that if he has an opportunity to see it, that he will stop it."

Each stage of the practice, from the warmup to the final shot, was built to program Levi to use his precise footwork in the crease to stay square to the puck.

Three shooters – two of Levi’s Northeastern teammates and Rochester Americans defenseman Jeremy Davies – were positioned around the offensive zone when the 6-foot goalie took his spot in the crease, and they passed the puck around until one ripped a wrist shot at the net. Levi stopped each attempt with ease.

Next, one of the skaters passed the puck from below the goal line to the blue line, where Davies then sent it over to Northeastern defenseman Hunter McDonald, who either made another pass to force Levi to move his feet or unleashed a shot to try to beat his former teammate. The intensity increased as the drills continued and once Levi faced numerous perimeter shots, he was challenged by his opponents swarming the net to try to score on rebounds.

The plan didn't surprise Levi. He's watched every moment from those seven games to better understand how he can prepare himself to be at his best this season.

Davies skated toward the net with the puck and attempted to beat Levi with a wrist shot over the glove, only to see the puck caught. A boy on the other side of the glass yelled, ‘Oh, my gosh!”

"I kind of just look at my compete level and you could see the times where I'm focused and really dialed in on my plan," Levi recalled. "And when I have a high level of will when I'm on the ice to stop the puck, things usually go well. I had a solid game plan going into those games. ... I didn't rush to jump levels, I was kind of just focusing on my development and I think that kind of put me in a good spot to hop in when they needed me."

Yaniv Perets sat quietly on a bench several feet away from the fans who gathered, talking quietly with one of his younger brothers while watching Levi work. Perets, a longtime friend and training partner of Levi, chose to stay at the rink long after his own workout with Raimondo because watching another talented goalie is a treat. Perets, who signed an entry-level contract with the Carolina Hurricanes after leading Quinnipiac University to its first national championship in men’s hockey, took note of how Levi cut down each shooter’s angle.

“There’s so much to like about watching him,” Perets said. “He's such a dedicated individual, a student of the game. When he goes on the ice, he always competes as hard as he can. He's always got a smile on his face, too. That's a guy who loves being at the rink every single day. He gets the most out of every practice when he steps on and competes super, super hard. I know he wants the best out of himself every day.

“I was super happy when I saw him having success with Buffalo. Honestly, I was watching the game on TV and cheering for him the entire time. But it wasn’t a surprise or anything. ... The guy prepares himself like a pro and he's been like that for a while now.”

Making the jump

The cramped visitors’ dressing room in Prudential Center was almost empty moments after the Sabres’ improbable push for a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs ended with a 6-2 loss to the Devils in their 80th game of the regular season.

Players were gutted. Kyle Okposo, their captain, declared, “We’ve become a team.” Their season ended three nights later – only one point short of the Panthers for the final playoff spot.

Each of the Sabres had shed their equipment to prepare for a quiet bus ride to the airport. Except Levi. Chosen to start the second game of a back-to-back after winning in a shootout the night before, Levi sat quietly in the corner of the dressing room as the equipment staff gathered bags and other items.

Once the room was clear, except for two reporters and a team employee, Levi finally started the slow process of peeling off his jersey and chest protector.

Six of the seven games Levi started had postseason implications. There were highlight saves, dramatic victories, an exceptional performance in a shootout at Madison Square Garden and a challenging night in New Jersey against the Devils. He beat the Rangers twice and earned wins over the Hurricanes and Red Wings. He was almost perfect against the eventual Eastern Conference champion Panthers on the road in early April, when a win would have helped Buffalo take control of its playoff destiny.

It's not the elation of victory or pride of individual accomplishments that fuels Levi to stop each puck shot at his net. Months later, he's still bothered by the loss in New Jersey that ended the memorable playoff push and a burning desire to be the goalie tasked with backstopping the Sabres.

“It definitely left a sour taste, but it's a lot of motivation to knowing how close we were in that it's possible,” Levi said, flashing a grin while reliving the memories. “It's right there. We're really close and the organization has been building up to this for a lot of years now. … I’m so excited to get back to it. It was like you’re a baby with candy in your hands and it was snatched away right before you’re about to eat it.”

Across seven appearances, capped by his win over Columbus in the season finale, Levi recorded a 5-2 record and 2.94 goals-against average with a .905 save percentage. His game transitioned seamlessly to the best league in the world after two seasons at Northeastern when he recorded the second-best save percentage (.942) in the history of men’s college hockey, second behind only Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck, who was .946 in eight fewer games at UMass-Lowell.

The Sabres tried to convince Levi to sign following his record-breaking sophomore season in which he was named the NCAA's top goalie, but he didn't want to rush his development. Teams typically want their goaltending prospects to spend approximately 100 games in the minors.

Even Hellebuyck played 88 games in the minors before he took the top job in Winnipeg. Levi is pushing to become the Sabres’ starter, and their first franchise netminder since Ryan Miller departed in 2014, less than three years after he was the 19th goalie selected in his draft class.

Arbitrary timelines have never defined Levi's career. He's patiently toiled away at his craft at each step of the development rung, ignoring outside expectations and the accomplishments of his peers, until he reached the summit. Carrying the lessons from seven NHL games, and so many others throughout his career, Levi is determined to be the goalie standing in the Sabres' crease when the puck drops Oct. 12.

“The fact is that he can play this position at a high level,” Raimondo said. “He has a gift. It's about just nurturing that gift and making sure that we're doing the same type of things to stand on solid ground. We’re not looking to do anything special. We know what works, and we stick to what works. ...

“He’s proven at every single level in the past couple of years that he can not only play but he can dominate. So, we're looking to try and continue that pattern.”