On the eve of Devon Levi’s long-awaited NHL debut, his personal goalie coach, Marco Raimondo, shared several memories from their decade together that explained how a prospect who fell to the seventh round earned his first career start for the Buffalo Sabres less than three years after he was drafted.

Raimondo began with a tale from the summer of 2020, when Levi was training in Montreal in preparation for his freshman season at Northeastern University and, if he had his way, the starting job for Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship. Levi wasn’t invited to their tryout camp for the tournament, despite winning MVP honors at the Junior A challenge several months earlier. He also wasn’t sure whether an NHL team would take a chance on him in the draft.

So, Levi asked Raimondo to record a training session in which the 6-foot goalie faced shots from John Gilmour and Jeremy Davies, both of whom have played in the NHL. The 13-minute clip was posted to YouTube for scouts to view.

“It’s crazy to look back on,” Raimondo told The Buffalo News ahead of Levi’s Sabres debut Friday in KeyBank Center. “It kills me to think about it. He was just trying to get better and prove himself.”

A few months later, as Levi quarantined at Northeastern, he watched video from his games at the World Junior A Challenge to study his own performance and that of his opponents. Anything to gain an edge if he achieved his goal. Levi was drafted 212nd overall by the Florida Panthers in October 2020, then, through two scrimmages, earned the starting job for Canada and delivered a record-setting performance at the tournament.

The process wasn’t unlike the one Levi went through to prepare to face the New York Rangers in front of 19,000-plus fans Friday night in a game that will be televised by NHL Network.

He’s studied his teammates since arriving in Buffalo, watched his opponent and asked questions in team meetings. Levi described the opportunity, and the way he learned about it, as “business as usual,” but it will be a momentous day for those who have watched his ascent since he was a kid with a dream.

“At the end, he’s going to say that it’s just another step in the right direction and, ultimately, another game,” Laurent Levi, Devon’s father, said as he and his wife, Eta, awaited their flight to Buffalo. “A big game, but he’s going to enjoy it. That’s what we’re going to do. It’s just a great moment for us to soak it up and enjoy it. Then, we’ll look forward to the next one. It’s surreal.”

Raimondo remembers the days when Levi could walk through their local rink without being asked for an autograph or picture. Now, the two can’t hold a meeting behind closed doors without curious youth hockey players barging in to try to meet Levi, whose journey to signing an NHL contract is unlike most.

In 2018, Levi decided to play a third season of midget AAA hockey, an uncommon decision for a goalie, instead of moving up a level. One year later, Levi bypassed the OHL and QMJHL to play in the Central Canada Hockey League, where he compiled a 34-2-1 record and .941 save percentage. The performance earned him an invitation to join Canada-East at the World Junior A Challenge, and he almost carried his team to the championship.

Levi went on to set the record for best save percentage at the IIHF World Junior Championship, then authored one of the best seasons in NCAA Division I men’s hockey history. Levi's .942 save percentage in 66 games at Northeastern is the second-best mark, trailing only the Winnipeg Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck, who finished his NCAA career with a mark of .946 in eight fewer games. Levi also had a career record of 38-22-6 and a 1.90 goals-against average with 16 shutouts, despite facing 32 shots on goal per game.

“Obviously, the accomplishments that he's had at the college level are indicative of the work he's put in at the college level,” Sabres coach Don Granato said. “So, that's a major component that we feel we have a player coming out of the collegiate level that has used that time to prepare for this next opportunity as well as anybody. So, those and many other factors go into our comfort in putting him in sooner than later.”

Levi is expected to win the Mike Richter Award, which is given to the top goaltender in NCAA Division I hockey, for a second year in a row. He signed his entry-level contract with the Sabres on March 17 after his junior season ended in the Hockey East Tournament, then joined the team on the ice last week after receiving immigration approval.

Laurent, Eta and Marco will be among the 60 to 70 family and friends watching from the stands as Levi takes the ice against a star-studded Rangers team that includes South Buffalo’s Patrick Kane, Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad, Adam Fox and Chris Kreider, among others. Levi planned to watch the Rangers’ game Thursday night against the New Jersey Devils in preparation for the matchup, in addition to the video he has already watched.

“It’s unreal," Levi said of the matchup. "I wouldn’t want it any other way. Going up against the best is why I’m here, why I’m excited. It’ll be a great challenge tomorrow. I’m looking forward to it.”

The opportunity arrives at a time when each game is a must win if the Sabres are going to defy the odds and snap an 11-year playoff drought. Nine games remain in a season that has showcased the growth of several young players on the roster, transforming Buffalo into one of the NHL’s top offensive teams.

When debating whether to sign or return to school, Levi recognized the advantage of spending the final weeks of the season with the Sabres. He wanted to a gain a “year’s worth of development” by practicing against elite players such as Tage Thompson, learning from fellow goalie Craig Anderson and achieving a better understanding of how he’ll need to adjust to the best league in the world.

Once Levi acclimated to his new surroundings and joined the team for practice, Granato and general manager Kevyn Adams decided it was time to give him the crease. Hindsight from NHL action, even a few games, gave other Sabres a significant edge entering recent summers, including JJ Peterka and Mattias Samuelsson. The Sabres want Levi to do the same, an invaluable experience to prepare for training camp in the fall.

Levi texted his parents after hearing the news from Granato that his first opponent would be the Rangers. The exchange caused Laurent and Eta to consider his “journey” from the local rink to the NHL.

“I don’t think it’s the target,” Laurent said of Devon’s debut. “It’s just a moving target. … When you get that call about your first NHL start, there’s definitely a feeling that it’s a major milestone and target. But really, it’s just a step with more steps to come.”

Goalies typically play approximately 100 games in the American Hockey League before earning a full-time promotion to the NHL, but Adams is keeping an open mind with Levi because his résumé is unlike many who leave the NCAA to turn pro.

Levi has a cerebral approach to the position. His technique in goal is precise. He applies modern training techniques, including convergence eye training and virtual reality. He meditates and follows a thorough regimen to prepare for games. An avid reader, Levi studies other great athletes to gain perspective on how they prepare for competition.

This challenge is far different than the one he mastered in college. A fan base that hasn’t seen a franchise goalie in Buffalo since Ryan Miller is clamoring to have Levi in the crease. The crowd will roar when he’s announced as the starter. Shots on the Sabres' net will cause audible gasps. There will be applause with each save.

It is the most hyped debut for a Sabres rookie since Rasmus Dahlin's first game in 2018. The result of the game won't be as important as what Levi will gain from facing one of the top teams in the NHL.

Levi, like his other steps during his path to Buffalo, will use each experience, good or bad, to prepare for what’s next.

“The reality of the situation is that tomorrow is a learning experience for him,” Raimondo said. “I think everybody around is going to set, like, a standard for this one game. But if you look at Devon's history, this is a guy that has always taken his time. … He goes into situations, he gets acclimated, he learns as much as he possibly can, which he's currently doing in the NHL right now. He's learning, he's learning, he's learning and he's going to accumulate this wealth of knowledge.

“Then, once he has that knowledge, he's going to apply it to the best of his abilities, and I would put the best of Devon’s abilities up against anybody else in the world. I wouldn't be scared. Not at all.”