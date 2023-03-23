Devon Levi pushed a cart full of his equipment past the locker rooms in LECOM Harborcenter, then joined Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams in a suite overlooking the ice to watch practice Thursday morning.

Six days after signing an entry-level contract, Levi was still waiting for his work visa to be approved. The Montreal-born goalie couldn’t skate with his teammates until after practice concluded Thursday, and faced a variety of shots to get ready for for whenever he’ll finally be able to properly prepare for a possible NHL debut before the season ends.

Levi’s delay opens the door for another goalie awaiting an opportunity with the Sabres. Eric Comrie was a full participant in practice and declared he’s “ready to go” after missing the past six games with a lower-body injury.

Sabres coach Don Granato told reporters that Comrie “should be available” when Buffalo hosts the New Jersey Devils on Friday in KeyBank Center and Saturday on the road against the New York Islanders. The injury – which Comrie suffered in the first practice after he was left in the game to allow 10 goals in a loss to the Dallas Stars on March 9 – was the latest in a long line of adverse situations during his first year with the Sabres.

“It’s definitely been frustrating,” Comrie said. “It’s been frustrating all year, kind of. Playing the first little bit, then we go through a bunch of injuries, then I get injured, out for a while. Come back, start feeling good, then that game happens and get hurt again. Definitely getting frustrated, but, I mean, I just have to stay positive and stay in the process, like Kevyn and Donny always say.”

The Sabres have rarely given Comrie an opportunity to show what he can do in goal. He had a strong start to the season by earning wins in Edmonton and Calgary, but injuries on defense led to an increase in high danger scoring chances for opponents. Then, he suffered a lower-body injury in Ottawa when he was run over in his crease because of a poorly timed check by Rasmus Dahlin.

Comrie hasn’t been available for 26 games because of separate injuries, the first of which required a conditioning assignment to Rochester. It was his first injury of any significance since he was 17 years old. It is unclear what the Sabres’ plan is in goal over the final 12 games. It appears unlikely that Levi will start until next Friday, at the earliest, because the team won’t have another practice before its game at home Monday against the New York Rangers.

Comrie has been limited to 17 games, including a four-game win streak that ended with the loss against Dallas. His save percentage, like that of his fellow goalies, is ugly because of blowout losses. The 27-year-old is under contract through next season with a $1.8 million salary-cap hit, so there's incentive for the Sabres to make sure he gets an opportunity to try to enter the offseason on a positive note.

On the mend

A disappointing start to Jordan Greenway’s time with the Sabres now includes a bothersome upper-body injury that is expected to keep the 6-foot-6 power forward out of the lineup for a second game. Greenway re-joined the team for practice Thursday, but, according to Granato, needs more time to recover. Greenway has one goal and a minus-5 rating in eight games with Buffalo.

Fixing top four

Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson has resumed skating, but isn’t close to re-joining the team, Granato told reporters after practice. It’s no secret how important Samuelsson has been this season. Buffalo is 28-16-4 with Samuelsson and 5-15-2 without him. Ilya Lyubushkin is the latest defenseman to get an opportunity on the top two pairs as the coaching staff tries to find stable defense partners for Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power with Samuelsson unavailable.

“Without question, we are looking, and we’d love to have guys step up and fill a spot like that,” said Granato. “It would be outstanding.”

Lineup notes

Winger Vinnie Hinostroza (personal reasons) and goalie Craig Anderson (maintenance) were excused from practice Thursday, while the line rushes indicated that the Sabres will not make any changes to their forward group for the game Friday night against the New Jersey Devils.

Kale Clague and Jacob Bryson rotated on defense next to Riley Stillman, who has averaged 13:11 of ice time in nine games with Buffalo.