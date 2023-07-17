Colgate assistant women’s hockey coach Chelsea Walkland missed a call from Buffalo Sabres director of player development Adam Mair.

“I was like, ‘What is he calling me for?’ ” Walkland said.

Mair was calling to offer Walkland the chance to serve as a guest coach for the Sabres’ recent development camp, an opportunity that Walkland said she couldn’t pass up. Shelly Picard, an assistant for the Long Island University women’s hockey program, received the same opportunity.

Walkland and Picard are among 11 women who served as guest coaches at NHL development camps this summer. Troy Thibodeau, an assistant men’s hockey coach at Dartmouth, served as the final guest coach for Buffalo.

“To be invited to this organization and see just how first class and how welcoming it’s been, I’d say, pretty surreal,” Walkland said. “I keep having to pinch myself when I kind of look around and take it all in.”

Picard and Walkland are a part of the NHL Coaches Association’s female coaches development program, which was designed by Lindsay Pennal, the president of the NHLCA. Pennal invited them to the program, in which participants networked on video calls with a focus on areas such as skill development, communication and career advancement.

The opportunity to guest coach is a result of the NHL’s initiative to increase diversity within their organizations.

“Just to have young girls seeing us out there coaching, I know can really be powerful, as well,” said Picard, who added she wasn’t expecting the opportunity “whatsoever” to coach at development camp.

Picard, who just left the Princeton women’s program for Long Island, is a 2014 Olympic silver medalist and won four gold medals at the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championships for the United States.

She played professionally for the National Women’s Hockey League’s Metropolitan Riveters from 2016-19.

Walkland’s family are “diehard” Sabres and Rochester Americans fans – she grew up in Rochester. She joined Colgate’s staff in July 2019 and helped the Raiders to three consecutive ECAC championships and NCAA Tournament appearances.

“We’re teaching a lot of the same things,” Picard said of coaching collegiately. “It’s refreshing to know that I’m doing something right.”

“We’ve been fortunate to have some success over the past couple years,” Walkland added. “I think a lot of what we’ve done at Colgate and what resonates here is the environment that they’ve created for this program. There’s a lot of similarities there that you’re working with a high-end athlete that loves the game and just wants to get better.”

All three guest coaches emphasized they felt immediately integrated into the staff, even running several drills that the prospects did. Picard said it was “easy” to step right in.

Picard was impressed with the level of detail the Sabres’ coaching staff puts in, something that was a “huge” takeaway for her, she said. She’ll apply that to her first year at LIU, which is coming off its first NCAA Tournament appearance last season. She’s met some of the players and hopes to replicate that success with some of the lessons she learned from the camp.

Picard used the example of film sessions that focused on stick position, something that is a crucial aspect of the game, though it might seem small at first glance.

“They seem minor, and the fact that it’s being talked about and really just harped on, knowing when I go back coaching college, it’s OK to harp on those minor things because that’s really important,” Picard said.

Similar to the NBA, which has had 15 female assistant coaches among its organizations in recent years, Picard said there is a place for that in the NHL.

“Female coaches are putting in the work and being as qualified,” Picard said. “I think the NHL is open-minded to that. I think a lot of exciting opportunities for women coaches are coming up here.”