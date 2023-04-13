Sitting at the stall he has occupied the past two seasons, Craig Anderson smiled as his sons, Jake and Levi, led the lineup card ahead of what could be their dad’s final NHL game Thursday night in KeyBank Center.

A collective roar erupted in the Buffalo Sabres’ dressing room when the boys got to their dad’s name, “Annnnnnnd Andy!”

Applause continued. The three embraced. The memory is one of many the family will carry with them long after Anderson is done playing. There was a time Anderson thought he wouldn’t last one season in the NHL, yet he’s still having success as a goalie almost 21 years after his debut with the Chicago Blackhawks on Nov. 30, 2002.

Anderson has been a beacon for the Sabres since arriving in the fall of 2021. His wry sense of humor brings levity. His words of wisdom calm nerves between periods. His work habits show young players what it takes to still be playing at 41 years old.

Determined to give Anderson a proper sendoff, the Sabres scored twice early in the second period, rallied to tie it when Tage Thompson added his 47th goal of the season and Casey Mittelstasdt sent them to a 4-3 win with his shot 1:18 into overtime.

Anderson made 30 saves to earn his 319th career win, ranking fifth all-time among U.S.-born goaltenders. His 709 regular-season games trail only John Vanbiesbrouck, Ryan Miller, Tom Barrasso and Jonathan Quick.

Henri Jokiharju and Victor Olofsson also scored for the Sabres, who, at 41-33-7, need only one point in the season finale Friday in Columbus to reach the 90-point mark for the first time since 2011. They finished the season with a 17-20-4 record at home.

The Senators (39-35-8) scored three goals in 8:09 of the second period, capped by Claude Giroux using his skate to direct the puck past Anderson to put Ottawa ahead 3-2.

Everyone in the room during Jake and Levi’s reading knew what this game meant to Anderson. Their opponent, the Ottawa Senators, were the club Anderson led to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals in 2017. Winless in 15 appearances to start his career, and castoff by three other teams, Anderson became the franchise goalie for Canada’s capital city.

Anderson lived apart from his family during each of the past two hockey seasons to pursue personal milestones – specifically 300 wins – and to experience a new role with the Sabres. No longer burdened by the pressure of having to carry a team to the playoffs, he learned from his new bosses and savored every moment around his teammates, some of whom were at least 20 years younger than him.

The Sabres backed him from opening puck drop, challenging rookie goalie Mads Sogaard with two quality scoring chances by Alex Tuch in the third period. They took a 1-0 lead on a shot by Jokiharju that went off Sogaard’s glove and in, then Olofsson added another goal only 2:03 later.

Giroux’s goal didn’t deflate the Sabres. Thompson’s one-timer from the slot on the power play tied it 3-3 with 16:57 left in the third period. Thompson became the first Buffalo player with at least 47 goals and 47 assists in a season since Alexander Mogilny and Pat LaFontaine in 1992-93.

The Sabres’ surge continued when JJ Peterka unleashed a shot during a 2-on-1 with Olofsson, and Okposo hit the crossbar on a backhanded shot with under a minute to play in regulation before Mittelstadt won it on a drive to the net in overtime.

Other observations from the game:

1. Milestone watch

It is no secret that Thompson has played through an injury since returning to the lineup April 4. He’s still playing, despite the Sabres being eliminated from playoff contention, because he wants to keep winning and he wants to reach the 50-goal milestone. No Buffalo player has reached that mark since 1979-80. He needs one more point to become the first with 95 since Daniel Briere in 2006-07.

2. Controversial call

Receiving a pass from Brady Tkachuk in the slot, Giroux opened up his left foot to direct the puck toward the net and it went between Anderson’s legs with 7:24 left in the second period. The call on the ice stood, according to an official explanation from the NHL Situation Room, because of Rule 37.4, which states, in part, “a puck that deflects into the net off an attacking player’s skate who does not use a distinct kicking motion shall be ruled a goal.”

3. Back in

Olofsson was scratched for five consecutive games as the Sabres pushed to make the playoffs and was reinserted into the lineup after they were eliminated. His goal 2:46 into the second period, when he jarred the puck loose from Sogaard’s pad and scored from the crease, was his 27th of the season, which ranks fifth on the team. There’s no question this has been Olofsson’s most disappointing campaign since he debuted with Buffalo in 2019. He entered Thursday with a minus-26 rating and, though under contract through next season, seems likely to be dealt elsewhere this summer.

4. Around the boards

• With the Sabres eliminated from contention, coach Don Granato and general manager Kevyn Adams chose to shut down defenseman Mattias Samuelsson for the final two games because he’s been playing through an injury. Samuelsson missed 10 of 12 games last month and returned to be in the lineup in the final seven games of the playoff push. Samuelsson, 23, averaged 22:10 in 55 games.

• The Rochester Americans signed Quinnipiac captain Zach Mensa to a two-year, American Hockey League contract beginning in 2023-24. Mensa, a right-shot defenseman, led the Bobcats to their first NCAA National Championship and totaled nine goals with 37 points as a fifth-year senior. Mensa, 24, has 121 points in 177 games at Quinnipiac. He’ll join the Amerks on an amateur tryout for the remainder of this season.

• The Sabres recalled winger Lukas Rousek from Rochester before puck drop Thursday, but he wasn’t in the lineup. It is likely Rousek joined the team to play the season finale Friday night. Buffalo’s healthy scratches were Rousek, Vinnie Hinostroza, Tyson Jost, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Eric Comrie and Kale Clague.

5. Next

The Sabres finish the season Friday night in Columbus with a game against the Blue Jackets at 7:30 p.m.