Craig Anderson was stopping shots from goalie coach Mike Bales at the far end of the ice inside Madison Square Garden when his wife, Nicholle, left her seat in Section 109 to walk down to the Buffalo Sabres’ bench Monday morning.

Holding her cellphone while their boys, Jake and Levi, looked on, Nicholle moved as close as possible to snap a few photos of her husband still living his dream almost 21 years after he made his NHL debut with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Living apart during each of the past two hockey seasons, the family was together at the start of what could be Anderson’s final week stopping pucks in the best league in the world.

“I haven't officially made any decisions,” Anderson told The Buffalo News, flashing a grin after the morning skate. “I'm at a different stage now than where I was. I mean, last year I battled injury, was able to get to some personal goals, 300 wins. Felt like I played a bunch last year where I was feeling good and competing at a high level. I felt like I still had some in the tank. You know, this year, it just feels a little bit different. I can't say that it's 100% one way or the other, but it feels a little bit different than last year.”

Anderson’s 20th season on an NHL roster was unlike any since he debuted with the Blackhawks on Nov. 30, 2002. At 41 years old, he started approximately once per week for the Sabres because recovering from games required more time. He’s feeling “great” entering their 81st game of the season and home finale Thursday night against the Ottawa Senators in KeyBank Center.

Playing for the youngest team in the NHL, Anderson has posted a .908 save percentage in 25 appearances, and became the fifth U.S.-born goaltender to play in more than 700 career games. His impact off the ice is immeasurable, though. By chatting with teammates over breakfast or between off-ice workouts, Anderson has imparted wisdom that he hopes will help them avoid some of the pitfalls he experienced across two decades.

He is expected to start in goal against the Senators, whom he led to within one game of the Stanley Cup final in 2017, but will it be the last time he's seen in an NHL crease?

“How do I want to answer that?” he said, pausing for a moment to find the proper phrasing. “Yeah, like I said, it's not 100% one way or the other, but I'm in a good spot. I'm mentally in a good spot. I'm physically in a good spot. The body feels really good compared to last year, where I was battling with the neck and whatnot, but that's all kind of cleared up, and I feel great. Physically and mentally, I'm still in tune. I'm still dialed in.

“I could go either way. Both are great. One way, I get to go home and be with my family. The other way, come back, but who knows? I don't know. There's been no decision made, but at the end of the day, one way or the other, I'm good either way. I'm in a good spot.”

Coach Don Granato was walking through the Sabres’ weight room in KeyBank Center recently when he saw Anderson sitting on the turf with Devon Levi, their rookie goalie who arrived last month from Northeastern University. Granato wasn’t surprised to see the two chatting. Levi was excited to learn as much as possible from Anderson during the final weeks of the season.

When Granato had to pass through the room again 20 minutes later, he saw the two still sitting there chatting about the nuances of goaltending. Anderson relishes the opportunity to share his experiences with young players. It is one of the reasons why he chose to return on a one-year contract this season. No longer burdened by the pressure of having to be the franchise goalie for a playoff contender, he’s shifted into a new role as a mentor.

"He’s such a good goalie and had an amazing career," Levi said of Anderson. "He’s a really smart guy. Kind of sitting behind him gives me an opportunity to see the game from his point of view, what he sees, what reads he’s making. Just learning little things off of him. He’s a really good goalie, so I think there’s a lot to learn."

Peyton Krebs was only 20 years old when he first arrived in Buffalo as one of the key players acquired in the Jack Eichel trade. Coincidentally, Krebs lived in the same hotel as Anderson and the two began to chat over breakfast to start each game day. Some of those talks revolved around their shared passion for cars and auto racing. The most impactful were simple pieces of advice, such as never losing the love for hockey.

Anderson used to play video games late into the night to try to distract himself after a difficult performance on the ice. He eventually learned to find peace through one simple adage that he’s shared with the Sabres' young goalies during a season in which the league average save percentage is only .904: You did your job if you gave the team a chance to win.

“Craig's been huge,” Krebs said. “I think just his guidance and practice habits, game habits, day before game habits. Just enjoying it, being a kid. He's 41 and comes to the rink every day with a smile on his face and acts like he's 25 still. Throughout his career, he's been a stable player, and our goalies, and all of us as players, are lucky to have a guy like that to lead our ship the right way.”

Granato has asked Anderson to speak to the team during intermissions over the past two seasons, particularly on difficult nights when his perspective could help them establish their on-ice identity and learn how to win consistently in the NHL.

On Oct. 29 of this season, when the Sabres were trailing 3-1 at the intermission against the tanking Blackhawks, Anderson urged his teammates to try to not score on the first shift of the third period. Don’t cheat the game, he said. They responded by scoring twice in the final 20 minutes and again in overtime to earn a win.

There were few experienced players on the roster when Granato entered his first season as an NHL head coach. He relied on Anderson, Kyle Okposo and Zemgus Girgensons for insight and leaned on them to spread his messaging to the rest of the team.

“He just has such a great perspective, and he's willing to share it,” Granato said of Anderson. “He wants to give back, and he enjoys giving back. We've seen that most recently with Devon Levi. He's as excited for Devon Levi, I think, as Devon Levi is to be here. He just sees himself and can connect with his experiences at that age or his experience in those situations being new. So, I think those moments meant a lot to Craig. He's a guy that soaked up the experience of the things he's been involved in, and he's willing to give back.”

Giving back is part of Anderson’s mission late in his career. He’s learned the value of self-reflection. He’ll ask himself, "What have I done wrong? Where have I made mistakes?" He’ll then pass along those lessons to teammates to help prepare them for when the Sabres are expected to challenge for the Stanley Cup. His perseverance and dedication to the sport led the Buffalo chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association to nominate Anderson for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

Anderson won the award in 2017 after a season in which he took multiple leaves of absence to be with his family as Nicholle was treated for a rare form of throat cancer. He recorded a .926 save percentage in the regular season, then led the Senators to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals. Nicholle was declared cancer-free during the memorable playoff run.

His 308 wins rank fifth all-time among U.S.-born goalies, and his 708 games trail only John Vanbiesbrouck, Ryan Miller, Tom Barrasso and Jonathan Quick. Most of those occurred with the Senators, who gave Anderson an opportunity he never thought would happen after he was waived three times in one season and lost his first 15 games in the NHL. He was their starting goalie for 10 seasons and finished fourth in Vezina Trophy voting in 2013-14.

Regardless of Anderson’s final decision, he’ll always remember Buffalo as the city and organization that played an important role in a career that will be talked about long after he’s played his final game.

“Buffalo was a place that gave me an opportunity to chase, A, some personal goals, but, B, put me in a situation where you start thinking about the next steps of your career as far as learning from Donny, learning from Kevyn (Adams) and being put in a situation to give back to the younger players,” Anderson said. "Being around the game and being able to still play, but now take a different role, as far as kind of a mentor role.”