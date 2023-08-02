This is the first of a three-part summer look at the NHL's Atlantic Division in the wake of free agency. Part 1 examines defending division champion Boston and Stanley Cup finalist Florida.

The Buffalo Sabres' path to finally making the playoffs after a 12-year drought is tough enough going through the Atlantic Division. Getting deep in the playoffs will be another story entirely. For five consecutive seasons, the Eastern Conference representative in the Stanley Cup final has come out of the Atlantic.

Boston lost Game 7 to St. Louis in 2019. Tampa Bay won back-to-back Cups in 2020 and 2021, beating Atlantic-turned-North Division rep Montreal in the shortened '21 Covid-19 season. The Lightning then lost to Colorado in 2022, and Florida fell to Las Vegas this year.

That's four of the division's eight teams making the final in just the last five years. A daunting thought to ponder, especially when you consider how the Toronto Maple Leafs have exceeded 100 points in the last four full seasons and have only won one playoff series.

Last season, of course, Boston was the talk of the hockey world for months after setting all-time records with 65 wins and 135 points. But that historic regular season was rendered moot in a first-round upset at the hands of Florida, which wiped out a 3-1 series deficit to stun the Bruins in overtime of Game 7 in TD Garden.

That comeback sent the Panthers – who made the playoffs by just one point over the Sabres – on a magic carpet ride that lasted into mid-June. They thumped Toronto in five games and swept Carolina in four, with the latter victory putting Florida into its first Cup final since 1996. Injuries and a nine-day layoff before the series conspired to end the Panthers' hopes in their five-game loss to the Golden Knights.

Now, the two teams that made the most news in the division in the regular season and playoffs are facing major questions heading into the 2023-24 season. It's too much to ask for repeat performances. The basic inquiry: Will either make the playoffs at all? The Sabres can look at both as possible targets to pass.

In a scheduling quirk, the 2023-24 season will be the first in Sabres history that they will only play one game in Boston. The Bruins and Panthers are this year's Atlantic teams that Buffalo will play three times, instead of the usual four.

Boston Bruins

Add: Milan Lucic, James van Riemsdyk, Morgan Geekie, Jesper Boqvist, Kevin Shattenkirk, Patrick Brown.

Subtract: Patrice Bergeron (retirement), David Krejci (retirement or play in Europe possible), Taylor Hall (Chicago), Tyler Bertuzzi (Toronto), Dmitry Orlov (Carolina), Connor Clifton (Buffalo), Nick Foligno (Chicago), Garnet Hathaway (Philadelphia), Tomas Nosek (New Jersey)

2023-24 games vs. Sabres: Nov. 14 and Dec. 27 in KeyBank Center; Dec. 7 at TD Garden.

Analysis: No team in the NHL is likely to take a bigger step back than the Bruins. Bergeron called it a career July 25, and a decision remains to be made by Krejci. Signings at forward indicate management was preparing for both to retire. In addition, the Bruins had a salary cap casualty in Hall and big free-agent losses in Bertuzzi, Orlov and Clifton. Their replacements are nondescript.

The Lucic reunion is a clear pander to a panicked fanbase, trying to throw things back to the 2011 Cup campaign. But Lucic is 35 now and coming off a seven-goal season in Calgary. These days, the bark of his name is far bigger than his actual bite.

"We had a really a good team this year. We had a lot of good players and we had tough decisions to make," GM Don Sweeney said in July, refuting thoughts the Bruins were entering a rebuild. "We’re still waiting on some decisions. That’s not the goal, stripping things down."

The Bruins may finally be paying the piper for their stunning incompetence in drafting. In the five drafts from 2018-2022, the only one of Boston's 27 selections to play a single NHL game has been 2018 third-rounder Jakub Lauko, and he has scored just four goals while playing in only 23 games.

All that said, lots of folks wrote off Boston last season and were proved wrong. The Bruins still have Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman in goal, Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm on defense and the trio of David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk up front. They remain a borderline playoff team even without Bergeron, but are in danger of becoming just the fourth Presidents' Trophy winners to miss the playoffs the next season.

Florida Panthers

Add: Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Niko Mikkola, Mike Reilly, Dmitry Kulikov, Evan Rodrigues.

Subtract: Radko Gudas (Anaheim), Anthony Duclair (San Jose), Alex Lyon (Detroit).

2023-24 games vs. Sabres: Feb. 15 in KeyBank Center, Feb. 27 and April 13 in BB&T Center.

Analysis: When Colorado defenseman Erik Johnson signed with the Sabres last month, he talked openly about the "Stanley Cup tax" the Avalanche paid in injuries lingering from their 2022 run. The Panthers are going through a similar issue. Defensemen Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour both required shoulder surgery after the final. Their return dates are uncertain, but could stretch into next season.

Do-it-all forward Matthew Tkachuk suffered a fractured sternum in Game 3 against Vegas, and gutted through Game 4, but sat out the finale. His status for the start of the season also remains uncertain.

"We’re going to have a hell of a time making the playoffs next year. That's a fact,” coach Paul Maurice said when referencing the injuries after the Cup final.

The loss of Gudas takes away a lot of the Panthers' aggressiveness on the back end. Not having Montour and Ekblad for any length of time is a big dent to their skill quotient. At this stage of their careers, newcomers such as Ekman-Larsson, former Sabre Kulikov, Mikkola and Reilly are journeymen.

Don't forget the Panthers gave up 273 goals, the most of any playoff team. Only a 6-0 heater late in the regular season by departed backup goalie Lyon got them in the playoffs, and then Sergei Bobrovsky got hot against Boston after a pedestrian 3.07/.901 regular season. Former first-round pick Spencer Knight, who was in the NHLPA Player Assistance program, skated at July development camp and will have to find his game again in goal.

Former Sabre Rodrigues, who had some nice runs in Pittsburgh and Colorado, got a four-year, $12 million contract to join the Panthers on July 1. They remain deep on offense, and he'll help. But the questions on defense and in goal are real. Come October, that miracle run to the final won't mean much.

One bummer for the Sabres: No games against the Panthers until February, which means they won't catch Florida potentially short-handed early in the season.

Next: Toronto and Tampa Bay.