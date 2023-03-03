With the NHL trade deadline having passed Friday afternoon, here is a look at what the Sabres added and what they had to give up in moves made this week:
Incoming
• Defenseman Riley Stillman (from Vancouver)
• Winger Jordan Greenway (from Minnesota)
• AHL defenseman Austin Strand (from Anaheim)
• AHL center Carson Gicewicz (from Chicago)
• 2023 third-round pick (from Los Angeles)
• 2025 seventh-round pick (from Nashville)
Outgoing
• Winger Rasmus Asplund (to Nashville)
• Winger Anders Bjork (to Chicago)
• AHL defenseman Chase Priskie (to Anaheim)
• OHL winger Josh Bloom (to Vancouver)
• Rights to Michigan goalie Erik Portillo (to Los Angeles)
• 2023 second-round pick (to Minnesota)
• 2024 fifth-round pick (to Minnesota)