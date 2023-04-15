The Sabres will be among the 16 teams participating in the NHL draft lottery on May 8.
They have a 2% chance of winning the lottery, but "winning" means something a bit different after the March 2021 change in rules.
The Sabres are currently slotted at No. 13. They can select no higher than No. 3, no matter the lottery results.
A team can “move up” no more than 10 spots if it wins one of the draws, under the revised rules.
Here are the 16 teams and their lottery odds, according to the NHL.
Draft Lottery Participants
(Fewest Points to Most)
Odds
Anaheim Ducks
18.5%
Columbus Blue Jackets
13.5%
Chicago Blackhawks
11.5%
San Jose Sharks
9.5%
Montreal Canadiens
8.5%
Arizona Coyotes
7.5%
Philadelphia Flyers
6.5%
Washington Capitals
6.0%
Detroit Red Wings
5.0%
St. Louis Blues
3.5%
Vancouver Canucks
3.0%
Ottawa Senators *
2.5%
Buffalo Sabres
2.0%
Pittsburgh Penguins
1.5%
Nashville Predators
0.5%
Calgary Flames
0.5%
Note that Ottawa will trade its first-round pick to Arizona if it is not a top 5 pick. If it becomes a top 5 pick as a result of the lottery, Ottawa will retain the pick and instead trade to Arizona its first-round pick next year.
The odds for the remaining teams will increase on a proportionate basis for the second lottery draw, based on which team wins the first lottery draw.
The NHL scouting combine will be held from June 4-10 at KeyBank Center and LECOM Harborcenter.
The NHL draft will take place at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville with Round 1 on June 28 and Rounds 2-7 on June 29.