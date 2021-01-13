 Skip to main content
Buffalo News' staff predictions for 2021 NHL season
Buffalo News' staff predictions for 2021 NHL season

Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres players Taylor Hall and Jack Eichel sit on a the bench during an intrasquad scrimmage at KeyBank Center on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. 

 Harry Scull Jr.

Here is a look at Mike Harrington's and Lance Lysowski's predictions for the 2021 NHL season, starting with which teams will make the playoffs.

Mike's picks

East: Philadelphia, Boston, Washington, New York Islanders.

North: Toronto, Montreal, Edmonton, Vancouver.

Central: Tampa Bay, Carolina, Dallas, Columbus.

West: Vegas, Colorado, St. Louis, Minnesota.

Stanley Cup Final:  Colorado over Philadelphia

• • •

Hart: Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado

Norris: Seth Jones, Columbus

Vezina: Carter Hart, Philadelphia

Calder: Alexis Lafreniere, New York Rangers

Jack Adams: Peter DeBoer, Vegas

• • •

Sabres in East: 7th

Sabres record: 23-27-6

Lance's picks

East: Philadelphia, Boston, New York Islanders, Washington.

North: Toronto, Montreal, Edmonton, Calgary.

West: Colorado, Vegas, St. Louis, Arizona. 

Central: Tampa Bay, Carolina, Dallas, Columbus.

Stanley Cup: Vegas over Philadelphia

• • •

Hart: Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado

Norris: Roman Josi, Nashville

Vezina: Carter Hart, Philadelphia

Calder: Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota

Jack Adams: Jared Bednar, Colorado

• • •

Sabres in East: 6th

Sabres record: 26-24-6

