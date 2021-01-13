Buffalo News' staff predictions for 2021 NHL season

Here is a look at Mike Harrington's and Lance Lysowski's predictions for the 2021 NHL season, starting with which teams will make the playoffs.
Mike's picks
East: Philadelphia, Boston, Washington, New York Islanders.
North: Toronto, Montreal, Edmonton, Vancouver.
Central: Tampa Bay, Carolina, Dallas, Columbus.
West: Vegas, Colorado, St. Louis, Minnesota.
Stanley Cup Final: Colorado over Philadelphia
• • •
Hart: Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado
Norris: Seth Jones, Columbus
Vezina: Carter Hart, Philadelphia
Calder: Alexis Lafreniere, New York Rangers
Jack Adams: Peter DeBoer, Vegas
• • •
Sabres in East: 7th
Sabres record: 23-27-6
Lance's picks
East: Philadelphia, Boston, New York Islanders, Washington.
North: Toronto, Montreal, Edmonton, Calgary.
West: Colorado, Vegas, St. Louis, Arizona.
Central: Tampa Bay, Carolina, Dallas, Columbus.
Stanley Cup: Vegas over Philadelphia
• • •
Hart: Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado
Norris: Roman Josi, Nashville
Vezina: Carter Hart, Philadelphia
Calder: Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota
Jack Adams: Jared Bednar, Colorado
• • •
Sabres in East: 6th
Sabres record: 26-24-6
Mike Harrington
Sports Columnist
A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza.
Lance Lysowski
News Sports Reporter
I've covered the Sabres and National Hockey League for The Buffalo News since November 2018. My previous work included coverage of the Pittsburgh Pirates and University of Pittsburgh athletics for DKPittsburghSports.com.
