Buffalo native Dennis Gilbert re-signs with Colorado Avalanche
Buffalo native Dennis Gilbert re-signs with Colorado Avalanche

Avalanche Ducks Hockey

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Dennis Gilbert, right, knocks away the puck from Anaheim Ducks left wing Max Jones.

during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, April 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

 Kelvin Kuo

Buffalo native Dennis Gilbert has signed a one-year, two contract worth $750,000 with the Colorado Avalanche.

Gilbert, 24, who played at St. Joe’s and for the Junior Sabres, avoided salary arbitration.

He played in three NHL games last season with the Avalanche and had a a goal and seven assists in 17 games with the Colorado Eagles in the AHL. He has played in 25 NHL games in his career with a goal and two assists.

He previously played in 22 NHL games with the Chicago Blackhawks.  

Gilbert was a third-round pick in 2015 by the Blackhawks and signed after his junior season at Notre Dame. He was traded to Colorado last October. 

