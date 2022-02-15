Brimming with confidence, Sabres' Dylan Cozens trying to go from 'super raw' to elite

With Sam Reinhart off to Florida, and Jack Eichel the next to go soon thereafter, Cozens entered training camp intent on being the Sabres’ go-to scorer and first-line center. That standard at such a young age led to his slow start in training camp. It wasn’t until Cozens learned to manage those expectations that he began to see success. And there is still much to learn.

A one-on-one video session with Granato early this season showed Cozens that he needs to protect the puck from defenders who are far better than those he faced with the Western Hockey League’s Lethbridge Hurricanes. And still lacking the strength to outmuscle much older players, Cozens needed to learn how to use his lower body to elude opponents in the offensive zone.

Understated and overlooked, Henri Jokiharju taking big steps on defense for Sabres Jokiharju doesn’t make jaw-dropping plays, aside from pinpoint breakout passes that can be overlooked by the casual observer, but he’s a stable presence on the blue line and unquestionably one of the Sabres’ top trade acquisitions in recent years.

Faceoffs are still a work in progress – a common deficiency for young centers breaking into the league – as is having to find different ways to contribute when the offense isn't there some games.