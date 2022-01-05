Brett Murray using his size, skill to show he could be part of Sabres' young core

More importantly, the Sabres are a threat to score when Murray is on the ice. According to Evolving-Hockey.com, Murray ranks sixth among Buffalo forwards in on-ice shot quality at 5-on-5.

The organization doesn’t have another player with Murray’s combination of size and skill. With fellow prospects Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka still awaiting a full-time NHL opportunity, this is Murray’s chance to carve out a role this season and beyond.

Observations: Sabres' OT loss spoils shiny Krebs-to-Tuch connection The Bruins posted a 4-3 overtime win in TD Garden as Charlie Coyle beat Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen on a wrist shot after 34 seconds.

“His path here, it would probably be a surprise that he’s here,” Granato said. “And we want to get past the surprise that he's here, is an essence of what we're talking about. … But he's good enough to be here. There's no question. He's earned it. ... We think there's a lot more in there that he can give us and do for us."

Murray, though, wasn’t viewed as a member of the young core when the season began. Unlike Quinn, Peterka or Mattias Samuelsson, Murray wasn’t a high draft choice and could have been among the seven Sabres draft choices from 2016 to depart. His ascent might be considered unlikely by some, but he is the latest example of a development plan that’s working.

“When we got hired here, Casey Fitzgerald, Brett Murray, those guys weren’t thought of as guys who were likely headed to the National Hockey League,” Rochester coach Seth Appert said. “The work they put in to earn that, you’re just a little more excited and a little more proud because it wasn’t maybe a given.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.