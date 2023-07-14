Brett Murray has an important task complete in his quest to be a full-time NHL player in Buffalo, or elsewhere, next season.

Murray re-signed with the Sabres on a one-year, two-way contract Friday that's worth $775,000 in the NHL. Murray was a restricted free agent and received a qualifying offer from the club last month to retain his rights.

The 24-year-old winger is coming off a career year, producing 23 goals and 49 points in 71 regular-season games with the American Hockey League's Rochester Americans. He added four goals and 10 points in 14 games during the Amerks' run to the Calder Cup Playoffs' Eastern Conference final. Murray showed throughout the year that he's become a complete player and understands how to use his 6-foot-5 frame to make an impact in the offensive zone.

However, Murray and other top forwards in Rochester weren't given an opportunity in the NHL because the Sabres were relatively healthy up front, plus the club acquired Tyson Jost from waivers and Jordan Greenway in a trade from Minnesota.

The Sabres will have a decision to make with Murray. He must clear waivers to join the Amerks if he doesn't earn a spot on the NHL roster during training camp. One opened recently with Jack Quinn suffering an Achilles injury that's expected to keep him out of the lineup until around late December. Murray is going to have to win that spot over several other prospects, including Jiri Kulich, Matt Savoie, Lukas Rousek, Brandon Biro and Linus Weissbach. Biro also must pass through waivers to return to the Amerks.

The low contract figure will make Murray an attractive option for teams as a waiver claim if the Sabres choose to risk him leaving. Contending teams, particularly in the Western Conference, covet power forward with a scoring touch. Murray showed at times during his time with the Sabres in 2021-22 that he can play in the NHL, but he wasn't able to maintain the pace needed to consistently contribute. It's the area of his game that will have to continue to improve for Murray to stick on a roster.

Murray's proven the past few seasons that he's willing to do the work to earn his way. The Sabres challenged Murray entering the 2019-20 season to prove to them at their Prospects Challenge that he's worth signing. He wasn't sure where he was going to play that fall after changing his college commitment. Murray, then 21, showed enough, but he had to accept a one-year AHL contract with the Amerks.

Murray, a fourth-round draft pick in 2016, emerged as a legitimate NHL prospect in Rochester with Seth Appert as coach. Last season, Murray totaled 15 goals and 32 points in 52 games for the Amerks. He also appeared in 19 games with the Sabres.