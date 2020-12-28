Breaking down Sabres' roster for Ralph Krueger's second training camp as coach

Taylor Hall, winger: The former Hart Trophy winner sent shockwaves across the league by signing a one-year, $8 million contract with the Sabres in October. Hall, 29, has totaled only 27 goals the past two years, but this has been his first healthy offseason of training since 2018.

Sam Reinhart, winger: Reinhart received a one-year, $5.2 million contract in October after posting his fourth season of 22 or more goals. The 25-year-old was on pace to surpass his previous career high in points (65) before the season ended last March.

Kyle Okposo, winger: The 32-year-old’s nine goals in 2019-20 were his fewest since the lockout seven years earlier, but Okposo adapted his game to become an effective checking-line player.

Eric Staal, center: Hall earned the headlines, and for good reason, but Staal might have as significant an impact for the Sabres. The 36-year-old former Stanley Cup champion is two seasons removed from scoring 42 goals for the Minnesota Wild and will provide Krueger the reliable second line center this team has lacked since Ryan O’Reilly’s departure.