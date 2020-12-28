Breaking down Sabres' roster for Ralph Krueger's second training camp as coach

Ralph Krueger won't have a long training camp to tinker with line combinations ahead of the truncated 2020-21 season.
There won’t be exhibition games for fringe roster players to impress and, on paper, it appears few NHL spots are up for grabs, aside from the four-to-six-man taxi squad.
However, this camp is a significant test for the Sabres, as they must prepare for a 56-game regular season against the East Division. The team’s first on-ice session is scheduled for Friday, and the training camp schedule includes two scrimmages and only two off days between Jan. 1-13.
Prospects Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Oskari Laaksonen and Matej Pekar are still on loan with teams in Europe as the Sabres await word on the American Hockey League season. Dylan Cozens and Jack Quinn are representing Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship, which ends Jan. 5.
Here is a breakdown of the players who will be skating at KeyBank Center:
Forwards (20)
Jack Eichel, center: Entering his third season as captain, Eichel, 24, finished eighth in Hart Trophy voting after totaling a career-high 36 goals with 78 points, only four fewer than his previous best, in 68 games.
Jeff Skinner, winger: An injury, the inability to finish scoring chances and unusual usage led to Skinner, 28, scoring only 14 goals in 59 games during the first season of an eight-year, $72 million contract.
Taylor Hall, winger: The former Hart Trophy winner sent shockwaves across the league by signing a one-year, $8 million contract with the Sabres in October. Hall, 29, has totaled only 27 goals the past two years, but this has been his first healthy offseason of training since 2018.
Sam Reinhart, winger: Reinhart received a one-year, $5.2 million contract in October after posting his fourth season of 22 or more goals. The 25-year-old was on pace to surpass his previous career high in points (65) before the season ended last March.
Kyle Okposo, winger: The 32-year-old’s nine goals in 2019-20 were his fewest since the lockout seven years earlier, but Okposo adapted his game to become an effective checking-line player.
Eric Staal, center: Hall earned the headlines, and for good reason, but Staal might have as significant an impact for the Sabres. The 36-year-old former Stanley Cup champion is two seasons removed from scoring 42 goals for the Minnesota Wild and will provide Krueger the reliable second line center this team has lacked since Ryan O’Reilly’s departure.
Victor Olofsson, winger: A former seventh-round draft pick, Olofsson finished seventh in voting for the Calder Trophy after scoring 20 goals, 11 of which were on the power play, in 54 games. The 25-year-old might be in line for a switch to right wing and received a two-year, $6.1 million contract.
Cody Eakin, center: One of the Sabres’ top free-agent acquisitions, Eakin, 29, received a two-year contract with an average annual value of $2.25 million and scored 22 goals with Vegas in 2018-19. He’s expected to center the third line.
Zemgus Girgensons, winger: The former first-round draft pick, who turns 27 next week, received a three-year contract after he scored 12 goals, his most since 2014-15, and was a member of one of the top defensive lines in the NHL last season.
Tage Thompson, winger: Season-ending shoulder surgery did not prevent Thompson from obtaining a three-year contract this offseason. The 23-year-old is expected to become a fixture in the team’s lineup, but he has played only one NHL game since March 2019.
Curtis Lazar, center: A former top prospect of the Ottawa Senators, Lazar, now 25, adapted his game to be a defensive-minded, bottom-six forward who brings a blend of skill and physicality.
C.J. Smith, winger: Smith, 26, will compete for a spot on the taxi squad after totaling 12 goals and 27 points in 50 games with Rochester in 2019-20.
Tobias Rieder, winger: The Sabres signed the 27-year-old winger to help a penalty kill that ranked 30th in the NHL last season. A six-year NHL veteran, Rieder has scored 16 goals over the past three seasons.
Arttu Ruotsalainen, center/winger: The 23-year-old was recently on loan with Ilves in Finland’s Liiga, where he led the league with 16 goals and 27 points in 19 points. He’s likely in line for a switch from center to wing and must adjust to the smaller ice surface.
Casey Mittelstadt, center: Drafted eighth overall by the Sabres in 2017, Mittelstadt, 22, totaled nine goals with 25 points in 36 games with the Rochester Americans last season.
Rasmus Asplund, center/winger: The 23-year-old made his NHL debut last season, posting one goal with two assists in 29 games. He’s likely a candidate for the Sabres’ taxi squad in 2021.
Andrew Oglevie, center: The 25-year-old played his first full, non-injury-plagued season with the Amerks and scored 15 goals in 55 games in 2019-20.
Steven Fogarty, center: The 27-year-old is likely bound for Rochester or the taxi squad after totaling 13 goals and 37 points in 54 games with the New York Rangers’ AHL affiliate last season.
Brandon Biro, winger: The former Penn State captain, 22, signed an entry-level contract in the offseason.
Brett Murray, winger: A fourth-round draft pick in 2016, Murray, 22, earned an entry-level contract by totaling nine goals with 15 assists for the Amerks last season.
Defensemen (12)
Rasmus Ristolainen: The 26-year-old is in line for another season on the top defense pair after leading the team in 5-on-5 ice time for the second consecutive year.
Colin Miller: Miller, 28, was acquired from Vegas for two draft picks, including a second rounder, but he was a healthy scratch 17 times during his first season in Buffalo.
Brandon Montour: Montour, 26, will likely be asked to play on his offside for a second consecutive season and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in July.
Jake McCabe: The 27-year-old, an unrestricted free agent following this season, led all Sabres defensemen in limiting shot quality at 5 on 5, according to Evolving-Hockey.com, and should again assume a shutdown role.
Rasmus Dahlin: Now 20 years old, Dahlin made significant progress defensively last season and his even-strength production on offense should benefit from the arrival of talented forwards such as Hall and Staal.
Henri Jokiharju: Acquired from Chicago for Alex Nylander in July 2019, Jokiharju illustrated last season that he could be a key, long-term cog on the blue line. The 21-year-old had 11 points, including four goals, while playing in all 69 games last season.
Matt Irwin: A left-shot defenseman with Stanley Cup Final experience, the 33-year-old will provide depth on the blue line after signing a one-year contract in October.
Brandon Davidson: A 29-year-old with 174 games of NHL experience, Davidson possesses a left shot and should provide depth in Rochester or on the taxi squad.
Will Borgen: The 24-year-old, former fourth-round draft pick has played 140 games in Rochester and did not join the Sabres last season. His responsible play in the defensive zone should earn him an NHL audition soon.
Mattias Samuelsson: Samuelsson, 20, a second-round draft pick in 2018, signed his entry-level contract in March and is expected to play for the Amerks if there is an AHL season.
Jacob Bryson: Bryson, 23, was named the Amerks’ rookie of the year for 2019-20 after the 23-year-old ranked second among all their defensemen in assists (23) and points (27).
Casey Fitzgerald: A third-round pick in 2016, Fitzgerald, 23, was outstanding at the Prospects Challenge last fall, but the surplus on defense impacted his playing time in Rochester.
Goalie (5)
Linus Ullmark: The 27-year-old emerged as the Sabres’ starting goalie last season while posting an impressive .930 save percentage at 5 on 5, but he struggled to make saves when shorthanded. Ullmark will be an unrestricted free agent following this season.
Carter Hutton: Hutton dealt with a vision issue last season that impacted his performance and has since been corrected. The 35-year-old will share the workload with Ullmark during a truncated schedule.
Jonas Johansson: Johansson, 25, appeared in six games with the Sabres last season and will be a candidate for the taxi squad if the Amerks are unable to play.
Dustin Tokarski: The 31-year-old veteran was signed for the purpose of being exposed in the Seattle expansion draft, but Tokarski could also provide depth and leadership in Rochester.
Michael Houser: The 28-year-old received an AHL contract from Rochester after appearing in 26 games for Cincinnati last season.