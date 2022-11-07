Bills GM Brandon Beane's family lends goats to Sabres for jersey reveal

The three live goats that helped the Buffalo Sabres reveal their new third jersey Monday came from an unexpected source.

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane and his wife, Hayley, lent their three pet goats, Silk, Corduroy and Georgie, to the Sabres to star in a live stream on Twitter to count down to the unveiling of the red and black Goathead uniform.

With a 40-minute clock counting down on the video, the live stream showed the furry friends puttering around an auxiliary dressing room in KeyBank Center. The goats ate hay, climbed on the stalls and even got a visit from the team's mascot, Sabretooth.

We’ve discovered some goats in the arena. https://t.co/GIaX1fnmRN — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) November 7, 2022

And when the countdown reached zero, the video cut to black. The Sabres' goal horn blared and defenseman Rasmus Dahlin emerged from a plume of smoke wearing the revamped look the franchise wore from 1996-2006. Images flashed across the screen of other Sabres wearing the new look, which will debut Nov. 23 in a game against St. Louis.

Following the announcement, Hayley Beane tweeted: "Well I love this!! Well done Sabres. World, meet my goats. ... Silk, Corduroy and Georgie! #onebuffalo They actually loved Sabretooth. They live at the beautiful Stillwater Farm in Boston, N.Y."