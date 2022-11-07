 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bills GM Brandon Beane's family lends goats to Sabres for jersey reveal

  • Updated
Bills at Rams pregame

Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane walks on the sideline before the game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News
The three live goats that helped the Buffalo Sabres reveal their new third jersey Monday came from an unexpected source.

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane and his wife, Hayley, lent their three pet goats, Silk, Corduroy and Georgie, to the Sabres to star in a live stream on Twitter to count down to the unveiling of the red and black Goathead uniform.

With a 40-minute clock counting down on the video, the live stream showed the furry friends puttering around an auxiliary dressing room in KeyBank Center. The goats ate hay, climbed on the stalls and even got a visit from the team's mascot, Sabretooth. 

And when the countdown reached zero, the video cut to black. The Sabres' goal horn blared and defenseman Rasmus Dahlin emerged from a plume of smoke wearing the revamped look the franchise wore from 1996-2006. Images flashed across the screen of other Sabres wearing the new look, which will debut Nov. 23 in a game against St. Louis.

Following the announcement, Hayley Beane tweeted: "Well I love this!! Well done Sabres. World, meet my goats. ... Silk, Corduroy and Georgie! #onebuffalo They actually loved Sabretooth. They live at the beautiful Stillwater Farm in Boston, N.Y."

As the Sabres announce their new reverse retro jerseys, check out the sweaters that have been worn by the team over the years.
