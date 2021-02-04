Bettman: Fewer than half of NHL players on Covid list are for positive tests

While issuing new protocols for teams to follow beginning with Thursday's games, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman sought to defuse some of the growing concerns over the league's Covid-19 outbreaks by reminding fans what the protocols mean.
"It is important to note that, while we have seen almost 100 players enter our COVID Protocols, fewer than half have done so because of confirmed positive tests," Bettman said in a statement issued Thursday afternoon. "And, among that group, many have not been symptomatic."
Krueger, 61, is in his second year as the team's coach. He is the team's first confirmed positive case.
Four members of the Sabres – Taylor Hall, Rasmus Ristolainen, Brandon Montour and Tobias Rieder – are currently on the Covid-19 protocol list. As part of its agreement with the NHL Players Association, the league does not indicate if players are on the list for positive tests, or being close contacts or in need of quarantine for a variety of reasons. The Sabres announced coach Ralph Krueger's positive test result Thursday morning. There are currently more than 40 players around the league on the list, including 17 members of the New Jersey Devils. They played the Sabres here Saturday and Sunday in KeyBank Center.
"With about 20 percent of our season played, we are mindful of the fact that we might be seeing a more aggressive transmission of the virus and will continue to make adjustments to our Protocols as we consult on a daily basis with, and adhere to, the recommendations of our medical advisors,” Bettman said. “ ... Our priority has been and will continue to be to act conservatively with an abundance of caution, understanding that there are many things about the transmission of COVID-19 that are still being discovered. As a result, we won’t hesitate to take additional measures as indicated by what we are learning and as directed by our medical advisers.”
The league is mandating teams remove the Plexiglas behind the players benches to allow better air flow in that arena of the rink, and requiring them to create additional locker room space for both the home and visiting clubs so that 6 feet is space is between players at each stall. The glass in NHL arenas was removed on Thursday and clubs have until Feb. 10 to inform the league of their locker room plans.
The league said it is considering adoption of a requirement for clubs/arenas to deploy portable air cleaners with HEPA behind the bench areas, in order to improve indoor air quality and mitigate airborne viral transmission.
It also wants to restrict players and coaches from arriving in the arena more than 1 hour and 45 minutes before puck drop except to receive necessary treatment. That rule received immediate criticism Thursday at several morning skates and TSN reported the league and NHLPA are revisiting the guideline.