Bettman: Fewer than half of NHL players on Covid list are for positive tests

While issuing new protocols for teams to follow beginning with Thursday's games, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman sought to defuse some of the growing concerns over the league's Covid-19 outbreaks by reminding fans what the protocols mean.

"It is important to note that, while we have seen almost 100 players enter our COVID Protocols, fewer than half have done so because of confirmed positive tests," Bettman said in a statement issued Thursday afternoon. "And, among that group, many have not been symptomatic."

Sabres announce coach Ralph Krueger tests positive for Covid-19 Krueger, 61, is in his second year as the team's coach. He is the team's first confirmed positive case.

Four members of the Sabres – Taylor Hall, Rasmus Ristolainen, Brandon Montour and Tobias Rieder – are currently on the Covid-19 protocol list. As part of its agreement with the NHL Players Association, the league does not indicate if players are on the list for positive tests, or being close contacts or in need of quarantine for a variety of reasons. The Sabres announced coach Ralph Krueger's positive test result Thursday morning. There are currently more than 40 players around the league on the list, including 17 members of the New Jersey Devils. They played the Sabres here Saturday and Sunday in KeyBank Center.