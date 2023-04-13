Sabres' Craig Anderson undecided about future but at peace in final days of 20th season Regardless of Anderson’s final decision, he’ll always remember Buffalo as the city and organization that played an important role in a career that will be talked about long after he’s played his final game.

After Thursday's final morning skate of the season in KeyBank Center, veteran goalie Craig Anderson reiterated to reporters what he told The Buffalo News on Monday in New York: He's made no decision about retirement and is just getting prepared to make the start tonight against the Ottawa Senators on Fan Appreciation Night.

"Obviously age is creeping up," said Anderson, 41. "I haven't put too much thought into the future, trying to stay in the moment as best you can. We were in a dogfight there for a few weeks, so just trying to enjoy the moment and be there with the guys and support them any way I could."

The Sabres' playoff hopes died Tuesday in New Jersey but they can still finish with 91 points with wins tonight and Friday in Columbus. They have already wrapped up their highest point total since the 2011-12 season, even though they will miss the playoffs for a 12th straight year.

"It's a great group. We're still young, we're still learning, we're still trying to figure out who we are as individuals as well as players," Anderson said. "What I saw this year was exponential growth. At the end of the day, it's about being around the guys, Everyone here is a close-knit group. That's something special to be a part of, and that's something that I can be proud to be part of."

Coach Don Granato said playing in front of Anderson will give his team added motivation for a game that no longer means anything in the standings.

"There's a lot of care for Craig, there's a lot of respect for Craig in our locker room," Granato said. "... The fact that you're out of the playoff race, but you can click right back in knowing that there's more than a worthy cause on many fronts, Craig being one of them, to play and play hard tonight is good."

Anderson said he's been impressed with new goalie Devon Levi and with the cadre of young talent on the Buffalo roster.

"There's some facts you just can't get around when you get older, you have to adapt and adjust," he said. "There's one thing that I have that these other guys don't, and that's experience. These guys are youthful, they move much better, they are much stronger, more flexible, and they play the game much, much quicker and faster than I do.

"The only thing that I've got is experience and if I can share some of my knowledge with these guys, and help them get along to not make the same mistakes, or limit the amount of mistakes that they make throughout their season I felt that I've contributed."

Anderson said the Sabres will derive benefit from pushing their playoff run all the way to Game 80 of the regular season.

"The same feeling that the guys had the other night is the same feeling you have when you lose in the playoffs," he said. "You get that empty feeling of defeat. At the end of the day, only one team wins the whole thing, but it's no different than the feeling the other night the guys had when we lost in the conference finals (in Ottawa in 2017). You work so hard to try to achieve something and then it's a huge letdown. But it's not what happens to you. It's how you respond. So I'm really looking forward to how we come out and respond, not only today, but through our offseason."

Anderson (10-11-2, 3.07/.908) hasn't played since giving up six goals in less than two periods of the 7-3 loss to Nashville on March 21.

"I think everything in this game is earned," he said. "There's lots of great memories. Go back before that game, and you've got (wins over) Florida and Toronto, which were two huge games to get us in the race. I think there's a great comment from (Apple TV character) Ted Lasso, 'Be a goldfish. Ten-second memory.'"