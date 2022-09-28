Beauts star Mikyla Grant-Mentis' journey from FedEx route to record contract

On vacation this April in sun-splashed southern California, thousands of miles away from her FedEx route in Brampton, Ont., Mikyla Grant-Mentis received contract offers from her agent, Spencer Gillis, each time her traveling party had cellphone service.

And with each call or text message, the dollar figure increased.

“When I finally got the final number, I was with a teammate and both of us were like, ‘Oh, that’s a good amount of money,' ” Grant-Mentis, 24, recalled to The Buffalo News. “But we never put it together that it would be the highest amount.”

In the end, Grant-Mentis became the first professional women’s hockey player to sign an $80,000 contract when the forward put pen to paper on a one-year contract with the Premier Hockey Federation’s Buffalo Beauts.

Grant-Mentis’ ground-breaking deal occurred more than a week into the Premier Hockey Federation's first free agency with a salary cap of $750,000 per season for each of its seven teams, a sizable increase from the maximum $300,000 that Beauts General Manager Nate Oliver and his counterparts could spend the previous offseason. In the past, player salaries weren’t disclosed, but it was reported that the top-paid players in 2016-17 made around $26,000.

The Beauts, who finished last in the league last season while scoring the fewest goals, landed a dynamic goal scorer capable of changing the game with one shot on net.

The signing was a seminal moment for women’s hockey. Grant-Mentis, who became the first Black player to earn league MVP honors following the abbreviated 2020-21 season, can finally afford to quit her day job as a FedEx delivery driver to focus solely on her career as a professional athlete. Her workdays will no longer begin at 4:30 a.m., when she’d have to arrive at her day job to begin packing a truck for her route.

The achievement was celebrated across the sport and by many in Grant-Mentis’ hometown, where she volunteers to deliver food baskets to senior homes and leads summer camps at her aunt’s not-for-profit, Kidnetix.

While Grant-Mentis and stakeholders in women’s hockey won’t be satisfied until a contract like hers is the norm, the banner day changed the free-agent market and helped the league attract players from across the globe, including the competing Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association.

“I was able to see the impact pretty much immediately,” said Gillis, her agent. “And I think the biggest factor in seeing the impact was that you had a lot of great players who suddenly now had interest in playing in the PHF. It gave a point of reference for other players who were going through negotiations at that stage to say, ‘OK, this is a player who was an MVP two seasons ago, was second in scoring last season and is recognized as one of the best in the league. This is how much she’s getting, so now I can gauge where I’m at and what I can ask for.’ ”

‘Electrifying’

Grant-Mentis’ remarkable weekend in mid-January is still burned in the memory of Oliver and Beauts diehards. She had three goals and eight points to help her club, the Toronto Six, outscore Buffalo, 14-4, across two games.

The performance didn’t surprise Oliver. Grant-Mentis swept the league’s awards the previous season. She was named MVP, rookie of the year, received a Foundation Award for her work with the food bank and fans voted her one of the league’s three stars for 2020-21.

“She’s electrifying,” he said.

Last season, her second with the Toronto Six, Grant-Mentis finished second in the PHF in points (30), goals (13), assists (17) and points per game (1.6). When the PHF, which rebranded from the Professional Women’s Hockey League last summer, announced the salary cap was going to more than double for 2022-23, Oliver didn’t expect Grant-Mentis to be available in free agency.

After all, why would any team decline to sign a transformative talent? Everything changed when the Six balked at paying the asking price, which, based on salaries in other professional sports leagues, Gillis determined should account for at least 10% of a team’s salary cap.

“Being totally honest with you, I had no idea that she was going to be available,” Oliver said. “I would have thought that would have been a player that Toronto would have locked up and nobody else would have a shot at her. When I started to hear some rumblings that she was available, and then her agent reached out to me, what GM in our league wouldn’t take a stab at her?

“Just knowing the caliber of player she is, she’s been an MVP, and she can seemingly light the lamp at will. Once I knew she was available, it was like, ‘OK, we’ve got to make this happen.’ ”

At the time, the Beauts needed an infusion of talent, specifically an offensive play-driver such as Grant-Mentis, to complement a promising young core of players, led by her college teammate at Merrimack College, Dominique Kremer, who was named the PHF’s defender of the year for last season.

When Grant-Mentis became available, and Oliver joined the bidding war, every team in the league was involved. But Buffalo emerged as the favorite. She played for the Beauts briefly in the final days of the 2019-20 season before the Covid-19 pandemic suspended professional sports across the globe. Grant-Mentis appeared in only three games, but the club, then owned by Terry and Kim Pegula, left a lasting impression on her and she was drawn to Oliver’s commitment to “put players first in every aspect,” she added.

“They really showed that they really wanted me through the entire free-agent process,” Grant-Mentis said. “And even before then, when I played for them before Covid, I was just impressed with how they treated me. We were treated like superstars, and we were literally just girls coming out of college. We didn’t even make the playoffs with our college team.”

Grant-Mentis is one of 10 newcomers on the Beauts’ roster, a group that includes goalie Kassidy Sauve, an annual candidate to represent Canada at international tournaments; forward Emma Nuutinen, an Olympian for Finland; and Jessica Healey, one of the best defenders in Sweden’s top women’s league the past three seasons. The haul will strengthen coach Rhea Coad’s offense, depth on the back end and goaltending.

But it’s Grant-Mentis who will change how the Beauts can attack other teams on the ice.

“We knew we needed to get a bona fide scorer,” said Oliver. “And I think if you look around at the other teams in the league, they certainly have that. I feel that maybe we stole one from Toronto. That’s certainly a feather in our cap. With Mikyla, you instantly go from a team that was score-by-committee to one that has a driving force up front, one that you can work some weaponry around.”

'Making a difference'

Grant-Mentis’ new job in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic was born out of boredom, a desire to remain close to family and a passion for public service.

When restrictions made it impossible for her aunt, Stayce Grant, to help children in the Brampton area through her not-for-profit, Kidnetix, the family targeted a group that was in dire need of assistance: senior citizens.

Barred from seeing family members, or even their neighbors, the residents of a senior home in the area would benefit from essential supplies, particularly increased food rations.

“We needed something else to do to feel like we were making a difference,” Grant-Mentis said.

Initially, Grant planned to provide a food basket to 40 seniors in the building. The volunteers, including Grant-Mentis, who’s run the Kidnetix's summer camps since she was 14, drove to downtown Toronto to collect the rations, which were obtained through connections her aunt established during her decades-long career in community outreach.

The response was overwhelming. Each resident in the building signed up after the first batch of baskets were delivered. For approximately one year, Grant-Mentis, her aunt and others distributed 250 food baskets per week. Each day, they’d depart at 8:30 a.m. and arrive at the senior citizens’ home at approximately 11, depending on traffic, and spend a few hours going door to door. If the food bank didn’t have enough of an essential item, the group would go to the store themselves to purchase anything people might need.

“The residents really looked forward to seeing us every week,” Grant said. “When Tuesday came around, we’d have moments where everybody opened their door at the same time and introduced themselves to not only us, but their neighbors. Later on, neighbors were collecting for other neighbors who were sick. … It’s a high-needs community that was suffering and high-risk. I remember knocking on someone’s door and dropping off a basket. She was like, ‘I prayed for garlic and you brought me some.’ Something as simple as garlic that we take for granted, somebody else is praying for and that is the reason why we continue doing all of this.

“Mikyla played a very instrumental role in making it all happen. She really put forward those FedEx skills that she had, packing up the truck and everything. We really took advantage of becoming that essential service to also keep our sanity and keep us bonded together as a family.”

When restrictions began to ease, the star forward and Toronto Six teammate, Samantha Ridgewell, led LEGO robotics classes for children in the area. The food-basket project expanded to another home for senior citizens and, even now, with everyone back to work and restrictions lifted, the group continues to deliver food baskets to both buildings once each month.

“Showing up every week gave people hope,” said Grant-Mentis. “It gave them life every time. It felt good for me and my family. It helped us out.”

Getting to work

Grant-Mentis still can’t fathom how she made it through each workday at FedEx.

She’d awake from bed at approximately 4 a.m., arrive at work by 4:30, load her truck, deliver until 2 p.m., then begin her long, daily training regimen. There was a stop at the chiropractor, additional off-ice workouts and, finally, she’d join her Toronto teammates for her second job. Their coaches conducted video sessions, followed by practice. Grant-Mentis wouldn’t get home until 11 p.m., when she’d try to unwind and prepare to do it all over again.

“The most challenging part was probably the lack of sleep,” she said. “There were many times where I was probably getting like 4½ hours of sleep and having to basically run on that for like 17 hours or sometimes even play games on that.”

She rarely napped but often found somewhere quiet to sit and zone out for 20 minutes to try to allow her body to rest. For as difficult as those days were on Grant-Mentis physically and mentally, she described her schedule in a nonchalant way. It wasn’t uncommon for her parents to work similar hours.

Her parents, Sandra and James, each worked a full-time job with long, grueling hours and always found a way to get their children, Mikyla and her twin brother, Marquis, and older brother, Tre, to their respective hockey practices. The couple shared one car and Sandra continued the routine through her treatments for breast cancer.

“I learned from them that there’s nothing that can stop you if you have a passion for something,” Mikyla said. “And if you have the will to do it, nothing will get in your way.”

Grant-Mentis has rarely encountered another team that can contain her on the ice, and she’s emerged as one of the top players in the game, despite a resume that includes no international experience. Her invitation to Canada’s tryouts last month ahead of the IIHF World Championship was the first time she ever represented her country.

She’s arriving in Buffalo at a time when women’s hockey has never been more popular around the globe. The PHF recently announced a two-year agreement with ESPN to stream all regular-season, special event and playoff games. Sarah Nurse, a star forward for Canada’s national team, along with Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras, are the cover athletes for EA Sports’ NHL video-game franchise this season.

The Beauts opened training camp last week, and the regular season begins Nov. 5 with a game against the Montreal Force in Northtown Center, when fans will be able to witness why Grant-Mentis made history.

“I’ve always felt that in order for professional women’s hockey to reach the success it has reached already and will continue to do so, you have to have a stage set where the fan base feels in touch with the players, they believe in the players and they feel a connection with the players,” Oliver said. “It’s something that draws interest and it’s somebody they care about. I think Mikyla is absolutely able to do that.

“Not only for who she is as a person – she’s a kind person, has a heart of gold and is a good teammate – but people are watching our games and they’re seeing how dynamic she is and what she’s able to do against an opponent. Then, suddenly she’s on your team. I mean, that’s a huge deal.”