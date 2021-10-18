Beaches of LA are gone, but Christian Wolanin is happy to be with Buffalo Sabres

Who wouldn't want to play hockey in Los Angeles? Like new Sabres defenseman Christian Wolanin joked Monday, your first thought after practice was often, "Great, I'm going to the beach."

But that perk only goes so far if you're not playing. Wolanin didn't play in the Kings' first two games and when veteran Olli Maatta was activated from injured reserve, the Kings waived Wolanin and the Sabres picked him up Saturday.

That was fine by him. When Wolanin played for Ottawa, he was on the other side of the ice during the Sabres' 9-2 shellacking of the Sens on Nov. 3, 2018, a contest most remembered for being Jason Pominville's 1,000th game and lots of noise from a big house in KeyBank Center.

"I got to see Buffalo to the fullest, I guess," Wolanin said Monday after his first practice with the Sabres. "It was just cool. It's a hockey town, you know that it's a sports town. I was fired up to come here."

Wolanin, 26, is a 6-foot-2 left-shot defenseman. It's crowded on that side and he said he's willing to cross over. He might have to if he wants to crack the lineup.