'Batman needs Robin:' How Sabres' Jack Eichel, Taylor Hall could be elite duo

The Devils reached the playoffs that season with a 11-3-1 record over their final 15 games, a stretch in which Hall totaled nine goals with 12 assists for 21 points. He finished with a career-best 39 goals, his sixth season of 20 or more. Hall also had six points in five playoff games that spring.

Hall is out to prove he’s still an elite player. He has totaled only 27 goals over the past two seasons because he suffered a knee injury during the 2018-19 season and recovery prevented him from having a proper summer of training ahead of 2019-20.

Eichel’s status as one of hockey’s elite centers was among the primary reasons why Hall chose the Sabres over offers from more established teams. The two have more in common than their desire to win. As one of Hall’s former teammates can attest, the Sabres’ top offseason acquisition, like Eichel, is obsessive about hockey and the pursuit to be the best.

“I think they will complement each other incredibly well,” said retired defenseman Ben Lovejoy, a teammate of Hall’s in New Jersey from 2016-19. “I think Taylor realizes that even if he’s playing at a Hart Trophy level, you still need other players on your team to be successful and his job will be much easier now that he can play on the wing with Jack Eichel.