Back in Whitehorse, hometown fans go 'bananas' for Sabres' Dylan Cozens

Since the Ridge Pub opened 12 years ago in Whitehorse, its owner, Rod Malchow, has heard patrons playfully criticize his love for the Calgary Flames.
Malchow relocated to Yukon’s largest city after growing up in Lethbridge, Alberta, a hockey hub where fandom is split between the Flames and Edmonton Oilers. Whitehorse, now home to 35,000 residents, has long been known as a Vancouver Canucks town.
Then Dylan Cozens came along and changed the city’s hockey fandom. Even Malchow decorated his bar with two autographed jerseys of Cozens, a rookie forward who had two goals and an assist entering the Buffalo Sabres' game Thursday night against the New York Rangers.
“I swallowed my pride because I wanted to support Dylan as much as I can,” Malchow admitted.
Malchow’s not alone. Local sporting good stores have sold out of Sabres merchandise. Kids around the city routinely wear Cozens’ jersey, and Sabres games are mandatory viewing in Whitehorse. When Cozens scored his first career NHL goal last Friday on a highlight-reel snipe from the right circle in Washington, applause erupted inside The Ridge Pub.
“The place went bananas,” said Malchow.
While much of the world struggles to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, the isolated city of Whitehorse currently has zero cases. Hockey is being played at the local ice rinks and customers have returned to indoor dining, albeit at half-capacity and with enhanced safety protocols to ensure social distancing.
A semblance of normalcy returning to their lives arrived at a time in which Cozens, lovingly referred to by some as the "Workhorse from Whitehorse," reached the National Hockey League after a prolific junior hockey career in which he won a gold medal with Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship in 2019.
People in Whitehorse were fixated on the most recent world juniors, a tournament in which the 19-year-old served as co-captain and led Canada to a silver medal. Their attention then turned to the NHL season, as anticipation grew for the former first-round draft pick to become only the third player from Yukon to appear in a game at that level. He's the first to do so since Peter Sturgeon of the Colorado Rockies in 1980-81.
Cozens was a popular selection in local fantasy hockey drafts. Sabres jerseys and jackets became a regular sight around downtown. Everyone waited to see when, not if, Cozens would make an impact in Buffalo. His inclusion on the Sabres’ roster for opening night was a seminal moment for the youth hockey community in Whitehorse.
“I think that’s huge for these kids because they grow up and we’re pretty isolated in Whitehorse,” said Jeff Frizzell, president of Whitehorse Minor Hockey Association. “We get to play each other, but their closest real rival is when we head down to tournaments in Vancouver. That’s 2,000 kilometers away, so the kids are definitely flying and they see the amount of work that it takes when they see somebody like Dylan succeed. It doesn’t happen very often.”
When the Sabres selected Cozens with the seventh overall pick in June 2019, he became only the fourth player from the territory to be drafted by an NHL team. His well-documented story illustrates why he’s become a heroic figure for many children in Whitehorse.
The city has plenty of hockey rinks but not enough players to field high-level youth teams. Cozens’ natural talent at a young age far exceeded his peers. So much so that at 12 years old, he played in a rec league against men and broke his leg. Two years later, Cozens left Whitehorse for Delta Hockey Academy and, later, Yale Hockey Academy in Abbotsford, British Columbia.
Cozens was then selected 19th overall by the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the 2016 Western Hockey League draft. Across the next three years, his hometown watched as he became one of the top junior players in the world. The city’s hockey fans’ loyalty shifted from the Canucks, Flames and Oilers to the Hurricanes.
“He’s really writing his book and he’s only on chapter one, and he’s already exceeded anyone’s expectations,” said Whitehorse Mayor Dan Curtis. “We were proud of him when he was on the way up in juniors. We thought he was absolutely fantastic, but we were also realistic in recognizing how many countries and how many people are so passionate about the sport of hockey. But to see someone coming from our small community and doing as well as he has, it’s hard to find words to describe how proud we are.”
When Cozens returned home from the IIHF World Junior Championship in January 2019, he took time to sign autographs and greet anyone who crossed his path, recalled Curtis. Cozens’ outdoor workouts in Whitehorse this past spring drew groups of onlookers who were interested in watching how the top prospect was training for his dream of playing in the NHL.
The dream became a reality on Jan. 14, when Cozens was credited with an assist in the Sabres’ season-opening loss to the Washington Capitals. The time difference has not stopped his hometown fans from watching. Many were tuned in when Cozens made history by becoming the first player from Yukon to score a goal in the NHL.
Children are so invested in the Sabres that Frizzell’s elementary school students were livid upon learning that Cozens was assigned to Buffalo’s taxi squad Sunday, a temporary move by the team to rest the rookie for one game.
“If everybody didn’t already have NHL Center Ice online or through their satellite company, they do now,” said Frizzell. “I was out on the ice with the U13 team the day Dylan got his first goal, so my phone was in my bag in the locker room. I went in after practice to turn it on and I had about 25 messages with, ‘Wahoo, first goal,’ or whatever.
“I think anybody between the ages of 11 and 15 is a huge Buffalo and Dylan Cozens fan now. I don’t think any of these kids could have named more than Jack Eichel on that Buffalo team before. Now they can probably tell you everybody’s stats.”
The success story continued Tuesday with Cozens scoring his second goal, a power-play one-timer that helped the Sabres defeat the New York Rangers. There were no fans inside KeyBank Center to celebrate the achievement. Back home, approximately 3,400 miles away, his biggest supporters beamed with pride.
“Buffalo, in the Yukon, you’ve got 40,000 new fans,” said Curtis. “I’ve been a Canucks fan my whole life and I’ve given up on them. We’re definitely the Buffalo of the north now, I’ll tell ya. We’re proud of him for sure.”