Back in Whitehorse, hometown fans go 'bananas' for Sabres' Dylan Cozens

When Cozens returned home from the IIHF World Junior Championship in January 2019, he took time to sign autographs and greet anyone who crossed his path, recalled Curtis. Cozens’ outdoor workouts in Whitehorse this past spring drew groups of onlookers who were interested in watching how the top prospect was training for his dream of playing in the NHL.

The dream became a reality on Jan. 14, when Cozens was credited with an assist in the Sabres’ season-opening loss to the Washington Capitals. The time difference has not stopped his hometown fans from watching. Many were tuned in when Cozens made history by becoming the first player from Yukon to score a goal in the NHL.

Children are so invested in the Sabres that Frizzell’s elementary school students were livid upon learning that Cozens was assigned to Buffalo’s taxi squad Sunday, a temporary move by the team to rest the rookie for one game.

“If everybody didn’t already have NHL Center Ice online or through their satellite company, they do now,” said Frizzell. “I was out on the ice with the U13 team the day Dylan got his first goal, so my phone was in my bag in the locker room. I went in after practice to turn it on and I had about 25 messages with, ‘Wahoo, first goal,’ or whatever.