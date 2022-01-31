Back in Vegas, Alex Tuch continues his pursuit to help Sabres reach their potential

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Tuch had 15 goals and 37 points in 78 games during that first regular season. His best was yet to come. He delivered six goals and 10 points in 20 playoff games in the spring of 2018, showing that he's an impact NHLer with a skill set that’s difficult to find and develop.

“It was pretty crazy to think that first of all, hockey in the desert," Tuch joked. “It was a pretty crazy thought that that was even something that was possible, let alone something that I was going to be a part of. So, to see the city of Las Vegas really support us the way that they did was phenomenal to be a part of and I was so thankful and so grateful to be supported by a fan base like Vegas. I just tried to make the most of my time there. And I really enjoyed myself and it was a lot of fun because we were winning, but also the whole atmosphere.”

Five seasons into the grand experiment in Las Vegas, the Golden Knights (26-16-3) are among the league’s model franchises. The behind-the-scenes culture Tuch helped build, even in the role of a young player, lives on. Across four seasons, Tuch totaled 61 goals and 139 points in 249 games. He also had 19 goals and 33 points in 66 playoffs games.