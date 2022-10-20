Back in his hometown, Peyton Krebs learning to stay 'calm' with Sabres

CALGARY – When Peyton Krebs stepped onto the ice Thursday morning at Scotiabank Saddledome, the Buffalo Sabres forward pointed toward the 300 level to introduce his teammate, Owen Power, to the oldest rink in the NHL.

“It’s an honor to play here, for sure,” beamed Krebs, who, at 21, still has fond, fresh memories of he and his family attending Calgary Flames games at the 39-year-old building.

To his right, behind the net occupied by Eric Comrie, is where he sat with his father, Greg, and brothers, Dakota and Dru, for a memorable game years ago. In a city where Flames tickets are a hot, expensive commodity, Peyton treasured those occasions when Greg acquired tickets through work or bought a few for the boys as a Christmas present.

Krebs grew up only 18 kilometers south of Calgary in a town called Okotoks, where he competed against his brothers at everything and starred in AAA hockey. Approximately 100 family, friends and acquaintances made the trek to the Saddledome on Thursday night for Krebs’ second road game against the Flames since he joined the Sabres in November 2021.

“Oh, it’s awesome, as a parent,” Greg said in an excitable tone. “You just want your kids to have success at whatever they do, and to be a professional athlete is pretty fantastic. You get paid to play a game. What’s better than that? He’s loving Buffalo, he’s loving the city and his teammates.”

Though many in attendance, including his mother, Cindy, and oldest brother, Dakota, had a hand in helping Peyton achieve his NHL dream, they saw a different version of the hometown kid. Krebs is physically stronger and wiser following a season in which he was part of the blockbuster trade that sent Jack Eichel to Vegas.

There were many hockey lessons learned during Krebs’ 48 games with the Sabres in 2021-22, none more important, though, than the uncertainty caused by the cross-country move that uprooted his life and altered his path to a full-time job in the NHL.

“You learn a lot your first year, and, obviously, getting traded, there’s a big adjustment, as well,” he said following the morning skate. “For me, this year, I wanted to come with a sense of calm. Last year, I think, at times, I was a little worried about whether I was going to be here or Rochester and not playing like myself. It’s just nice that this year, I’m not worried about either way where I am. I just want to play well and have a lot of fun.”

Krebs carries around a childhood wonderment that escapes players the longer they’re in the league. He pumped his fist to the crowd at KeyBank Center during player introductions ahead of the home opener. And fans have seen the behind-the-scenes videos released by the team that show Krebs energetically reading off the starting lineup in the dressing room before games. He’s not taking his time in the NHL for granted, nor is he willing to settle for simply being part of the Sabres’ 23-man roster.

His burning desire to improve was evident Thursday morning at his dressing-room stall as he explained that while he’s made progress defending as a young center in the NHL, he’s determined to make a greater impact and earn more ice time by showing his coach, Don Granato, that he can be trusted in any situation.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Prior to Thursday night, Krebs averaged 11:16 of ice time across the first three games of the season, a decrease of over three minutes from last season. He’s split time between center and left wing, another challenge. But he’s finding ways to make an impact, including away from the puck. His perfectly timed backchecks against the Edmonton Oilers helped the Sabres hold on for a 4-2 win Tuesday night. The progress hasn’t gone unnoticed by Alex Tuch, who was teammates with Krebs in Vegas and whose goal May 3, 2021 helped the 2019 first-round draft pick earn his first career NHL point.

“I think he’s taken more of a conscious effort to understand that to play center in the NHL, you need to be defensively unbelievable, honestly,” Tuch said. “Because of how much high-end skill is in the league nowadays, you have to concentrate as much on the defensive side of the game as the offensive side of the game. That’s something, I think, he’s worked really hard on the past few years, and something, I think, he’s going to continue to get a lot better at. It’s going to help his game and lead to more offense, too.”

Krebs has already authored a few moments that illustrated how the Sabres, who have the youngest roster in the NHL, are trending toward sustainable success after 11 seasons outside the playoffs. He scored the club’s first goal against his former team on March 10 to help the Sabres defeat the Golden Knights, a game in which Tuch scored the game-sealing empty-net goal and the fans relentlessly booed Eichel.

And it was Krebs who scored twice in the Sabres’ 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs outdoors at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario. He showed more comfort with each game, yet there was an uneasiness below the surface. Krebs, after all, had an NHL roster spot with Vegas at the start of last season, but he was sent to Rochester at the time of the trade.

The Sabres wanted to alleviate the pressure that comes with arriving in such a significant transaction, and Krebs benefitted from time with the Amerks after spending only seven games with the Golden Knights’ American Hockey League affiliate.

“That was for sure tough for him,” Greg said. “I don’t know if he was more disappointed or (ticked) off because he went right to Rochester when he got traded. It was just uncertainty. All new people, all new coaches. … With Granato, he’s letting the young guys learn a bit and make some mistakes. It took him a while to get going, but (Peyton) loved being in Rochester and playing with those guys. The Buffalo Sabres have been awesome to him, from Kevyn Adams to Granato. They’ve been really, really good in letting him be himself and having open conversations, which is great. Young guys like coaches who communicate.”

There was a steep learning curve for Krebs as he adjusted to the grind of an 82-game NHL season. He finished with seven goals and 22 points, including 10 power-play assists, while averaging 14:45 of ice time. He has a spot on one of Buffalo’s power-play units and, as of this week, skates on a line next to veterans Zemgus Girgensons and Kyle Okposo

There shouldn’t be uncertainty anymore, either. While it is possible a young player like Krebs could draw out of the lineup for a game or two as a development tool, he’s entrenched with the Sabres now. He showed in the AHL’s Calder Cup Playoffs with Rochester this spring that he’s graduated from that level. His 11 assists in 10 postseason games were a catalyst during the Amerks’ run to the North Division final, when he showed he’s a dynamic playmaker who can make a cross-ice pass others wouldn’t dare to try.

“He came back, he’s stronger,” Granato said. “He’s physically stronger and at his age, he’s another guy that you see maturing every day physically, emotionally, more experienced in the league, and yet lots of growth potential. Really immediate. I suspect he’ll grow a lot within the next couple of months now that we’re back into the rhythm of the season.”

Krebs worked with a mental performance coach to help him handle the pressure and uncertainty. He has the self-awareness to know that worrying will lead to turning the puck over the defensive zone and forcing plays when on offense. This road trip is an opportunity to savor how far he’s come, though. His family attended the game in Edmonton, and he dined with close family in Calgary on Wednesday night. Next, in Vancouver, his sister, Maddison, a singer and songwriter, will be at the Sabres’ game against the Canucks to support him.

While Peyton’s focus is to “work my brains out” and embrace every experience along the way, his father had a piece of sage advice.

“He’s loving it,” said Greg. “We’re loving it as parents. As I told him, any day in the NHL is a great day, so enjoy it.”