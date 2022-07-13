Back in Buffalo, Ryan Johnson, Erik Portillo facing uncertain futures with Sabres

Much has changed around the Buffalo Sabres since Ryan Johnson and Erik Portillo attended their first development camp in 2019.

The hockey operations staff was overhauled with Kevyn Adams replacing Jason Botterill as general manager. Another coach was fired in Buffalo, and other prospects were acquired to alter the depth chart Johnson and Portillo envisioned when they were drafted by the Sabres in the first and third rounds of the 2019 draft, respectively.

They've traveled similar paths thus far – moving from the USHL to NCAA – and there are questions about their futures with the Sabres.

Johnson, a left-shot defenseman, told reporters following a development camp practice Wednesday in LECOM Harborcenter that he's leaning toward returning to the University of Minnesota for his senior year.

Portillo, a 6-foot-6 goalie, decided in April that he's spending another season at the University of Michigan, where he's active in Ross School of Business. Both can become unrestricted free agents if unsigned next summer, putting Adams in the precarious spot of having to decide what to do with their NHL rights.

Johnson, though, sounds more likely to put pen to paper than Portillo, who would draw plenty of interest from other teams with another successful season at Michigan.

"Obviously, there’s a lot of factors that go into it," said Johnson, 20. "Honestly, I think there’s benefits to both. Buffalo’s a great organization, and right now, I’m really just evaluating the camp and evaluating just the staff and just taking some time, too. It’s a really tough decision for me, so I want to make sure I’m doing it with confidence."

"I’ve been working really hard in school," Portillo added following a practice in which fellow prospect Devon Levi was in the opposite net. "I got into Ross Business School and to be able to play 40 more games, hopefully, at Michigan and get some more experience. And to be able to pursue my education for another year, I think all that stuff went into."

Neither player disclosed all that's weighing on them when deciding whether to join the Sabres. For Johnson, there must be an internal debate about his ability to develop his game and reach his potential when the Sabres have two gifted, offensive, left-shot defensemen in Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power. Signing with Buffalo might require Johnson to shift to the right side or adopt a different role.

The Golden Gophers are also expected to be one of the top teams in NCAA next season with the arrival of Logan Cooley, who was drafted third overall by the Arizona Coyotes. Johnson, whose father, Craig, is an assistant coach with the Anaheim Ducks, has gradually developed into a reliable two-way defenseman since he was drafted 31st overall by Buffalo at 17 years old.

Johnson's representatives met with Adams at the draft in Montreal last week and both sides plan to talk again when development camp wraps Saturday in Buffalo. The Sabres are saving a spot for him if he chooses to sign. If Johnson opts for another season at Minnesota, he doesn't want people to think that signals the end to his time with Buffalo.

"I love the organization," Johnson said. "It doesn’t close the door. Yeah, just have to see what the future holds."

It doesn't require reading tea leaves to see that the Sabres are planning for Portillo to sign elsewhere. Last week, they used a second-round draft pick on goalie Topias Leinonen. When asked about the long-term plan in goal the past few months, Adams mentioned Levi and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen while leaving Portillo out of his answers to reporters.

Portillo, 21, has all the leverage. Another successful season at Michigan could earn him a one-way contract with an NHL club desperate for a solution in goal. The free-agent market was the latest example of the price general managers will pay to try to land a reliable starter.

If Portillo opts to go elsewhere, Adams can trade the goalie's NHL rights or take the compensatory draft choice, the former of which would yield a greater return for Buffalo. Portillo told reporters that the presence of Luukkonen, Levi and Leinonen won't have any bearing on his decision.

"Obviously, that’s a tough one, because anywhere in the NHL it’s tough to play, and also timing’s very important so you never really know," said Portillo, who wore equipment gathered by Sabres staffers because his bags were misplaced at an airport in London. "I’m a competitor. So just being able to be in this position in the first place and also work, nothing’s given to you."

This week is a recruiting opportunity for Buffalo. Portillo's close friend and former roommate, Power, is also attending development camp. Johnson can interact with Rochester coach Seth Appert and his staff, among others. Both have a firsthand look at all the talent the Sabres have accumulated over the past three drafts.

It's a reintroduction to the NHL club that made one of their dreams come true.

"I’m leaning toward going back, but right now, it’s kind of an evaluation for me, where I could kind of see where the organization is and also it’s been a while since I’ve been in Buffalo," said Johnson.