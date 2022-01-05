Back from mono, Jack Quinn determined to earn a permanent spot with Sabres

“It’s rare you have to tell a kid to maybe back off sometimes,” said Rochester assistant coach Michael Peca, a former Sabres captain with a Selke Trophy and 14 NHL seasons on his resume. “There are times where it’s, ‘OK, listen, Jack.’ He’s in the shooting room pretty much every morning, then he’s on the ice a half hour before practice shooting on goalies, and then he spends time after practice continuing to shoot. The level of maturity he has isn’t just in the work he does to be good. It’s identifying where his weaknesses are and continue to work on those. … The one thing you always say as a coach is I can’t want it for you unless you want it for yourself. He really wants it for himself, so it makes it easy.”

Quinn returned to Rochester with the rest of the Amerks on Dec. 26 and continued to work his way back from the illness. With Dylan Cozens among a group of Sabres in Covid-19 protocol, Peterka and Krebs were summoned to Buffalo.

The duo, like Brett Murray and Casey Fitzgerald before them, had some impressive moments for the Sabres. Quinn beamed Wednesday when asked about those debuts and the impact those performances had on everyone in Rochester’s dressing room, himself included. And Quinn expressed confidence that when he returns to form and shows continued development, his call will come.