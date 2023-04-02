Sabres prospect Tyson Kozak is not one to be messed with.

Unfortunately, Tage Thompson's younger brother, Tyce, learned that the hard way Saturday night when the Rochester Americans beat the Utica Comets, 4-2, at Blue Cross Arena.

Kozak unloaded on Thompson during a fight, at one point, grabbing the back of Thompson's jersey with his left hand and punching with his right. Both received fighting majors and Kozak got the extra two minutes.

We simply do not recommend messing with Tyson Kozak 👊 pic.twitter.com/YcspWyHAJI — Rochester Americans (@AmerksHockey) April 1, 2023

Kozak also showed some skill earlier in the game as he had his fifth goal and 10th point of the season in the first period. Kozak was named the second star of the game.

Kozak, a 5-foot-11, 173-pound center, was drafted in the seventh round of the 2021 NHL draft and has spent the previous three seasons with the Portland Winterhawks in the Western Hockey League before joining the Amerks.

“I like to play that 200-foot game,” Kozak told The News in development camp last summer. “But really, this last year I’ve been a lot more physical than I have in previous years.”

Tyce Thompson, 23, was a fourth-round pick of the New Jersey Devils in 2019.