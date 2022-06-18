Avalanche get rolling early, crush Lightning to take 2-0 lead in Cup final

DENVER – Through eight-plus seasons that include four trips to the Stanley Cup Final, it's safe to say Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper has a pretty good read on the pulse of his team.

After an overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche in Game 1 Wednesday, Cooper fully expected a bounce-back from his club. Why wouldn't he? The two-time defending Cup champions had won 17 straight playoff games after a loss until dropping the first two games of the Eastern Conference finals in New York, so the odds were still hugely in their favor.

Two hours before faceoff Saturday in Ball Arena, Cooper was calm and cool.

"Are we changing things right now? No we’re not. We don’t feel like we need to," Cooper said. "We need to change our execution. ... I'll tell you what I expect from our team. I expect us to be way the heck better in the first 10 minutes than we were the other night. And the rest of the game will take care of itself."

Um, next case.

Game 2 was no contest, a 7-0 Avalanche blowout that rolled downhill and never stopped until Colorado had taken a 2-0 lead in the series and moved within two wins of its first Cup since 2001.

Valeri Nichushkin and Cale Makar scored two goals apiece to lead the rout in front of a roaring crowd that spent the night chanting, "We want the Cup." The Avs scored three first-period goals on Andrei Vasilevskiy for the second straight game and cruised home without any sort of Tampa Bay challenge. Goalie Darcy Kuemper had about the easiest shutout you could get in a final, making only 16 saves.

Now, the series is far from over. The Lightning, of course, won four straight to overcome the Rangers' 2-0 series. But Colorado is obviously a different opponent entirely and the Avs are 7-0 on the road in the playoffs this year.

Game 3 is Monday night in Amalie Arena followed by Game 4 there on Wednesday. The Avalanche are 14-2 in the playoffs this year and halfway to their third sweep of this postseason.

Colorado center Nathan MacKinnon has just one assist in the first two games but has been dynamic on the rush in the Tampa Bay zone as the Avalanche have overwhelmed the Lightning with their speed while outshooting them, 30-16. Tampa Bay hardly had the puck for long stretches of the game and shot attempts were 15-1 in the first 11 minutes. The count for the game was a stunning 60-29.

Nichushkin, who assisted on Andre Burakovsky's OT goal in the opener, opened the scoring at 2:54 of the first on a goalmouth tap-in of a Burakovsky feed. It came with seven seconds left on a power play after Tampa Bay defenseman Ryan McDonagh went off for roughing.

Colorado made it 2-0 at 7:55 as defenseman Josh Manson blew a wrister by Vasilevskiy on a 4-on-1 break and made it 3-0 at 13:52 as Burakovky tapped in a Mikko Rantanen rebound. Nichushkin scored his second at 4:51 of the second and Darren Helm made it 5-0 at 16:26 by beating Vasilevskiy to the top corner.

Makar scored a short-handed goal at 2:04 of the third period, burning Vasilevskiy with a wrist shot on a 2-on-1 break, and closed the scoring on a power-play goal at 9:49.

The Lightning had zero offensive push and Tampa's offensive stars have been complete no-shows. Nikita Kucherov did not have a shot on goal in Game 2 while Steven Stamkos and Victor Hedman had one apiece. Hedman was minus-3 in the game.

Here's one thing Cooper surely knows: His team has no chance at the NHL's first three-peat in 39 years if his star players don't show up Monday night.

