Atlantic Division reset: Sabres have a long way to go to catch the elite trio

This is the opening faceoff to a three-part series looking at the NHL's Atlantic Division heading into training camp. Part 1 deals with the division's trio of elite teams.

You can quickly and easily throw out key factors as reasons why the Buffalo Sabres have the NHL's longest playoff drought.

Instability in the front office and behind the bench have been a trademark since coach Lindy Ruff and GM Darcy Regier were fired nine months apart in 2013, and spotty goaltending has plagued the franchise since Ryan Miller was traded in 2014. The Tank for Connor McDavid (not Jack Eichel) stripped the organization of depth, and former GM Tim Murray did more damage by going 78 rpm into the trade market after Eichel was drafted.

But thanks to an upbeat finish to the 2021-22 season and a prospect pool generally considered among the league's best, the Sabres are feeling better than they have in many years. Nevertheless, a big problem looms: How do they crack into the top tier of the Atlantic Division?

A fifth-place finish in the division could be enough to claim a wild-card slot if you finish with more points than all but the top three in the Metropolitan Division – but that's never happened since the Atlantic was formed in the 2013 realignment. The Sabres finished fifth last season for the first time since 2013 and have yet to make the top four of a division since finishing third in the Northeast in 2012.

It's far more likely to mean a playoff berth if you finish in the top four. And a postseason trip is only guaranteed, of course, in the top three.

Therein lies the rub for the Sabres. Who are they going to pass? Unless there's a monumental run of injuries, the top three teams in any order look like locks for this season.

The Tampa Bay Lightning have made three straight Stanley Cup finals, winning two Cups, have been to six Eastern Conference finals the last eight years and are coming off a 110-point season. And they finished third in the division.

The Florida Panthers stunned the league by making a coaching change to Paul Maurice after Andrew Brunette led them to a franchise-record season of 122 points that culminated in their first Presidents' Trophy.

And then there's the Toronto Maple Leafs. They're coming off franchise records of 54 wins and 115 points. (They're also coming off three straight losses to the Sabres in March and April). They're again loaded up front but feeling the heat of six straight first-round losses, four coming in Game Sevens.

Which of these teams can the Sabres and fellow rebuilders like Ottawa and Detroit reasonably think they can jump ahead of any time soon?

Tampa Bay Lightning

Around the boards: They have the world's best goaltender (Andrei Vasilevskiy) and other franchise icons like captain Steven Stamkos, perennial Norris contender Victor Hedman and high-scoring winger Nikita Kucherov. And if Brayden Point doesn't get hurt in the first round last spring, maybe the Bolts would have grabbed that historic third straight Cup.

Off the ice, Jon Cooper is the NHL's best coach. Period. GM Julien BriseBois made the transition seamless taking over for Steve Yzerman and didn't panic by sacking his coach after the stunning 2019 sweep at the hands of Columbus. The Sabres, of course, have specialized in panic moves since the Ruff-Regier days and only now seem content to let GM Kevyn Adams and coach Don Granato grow together.

"It just took me some time to make sure I knew how to navigate my waters with his and here we are. It's worth it," Cooper said of BriseBois in June at the Stanley Cup final. "I trust everything he does, even when I'm questioning it. In my head, I'm like, 'No, it'll work out.' It's the communication, the trust. That's the big thing that I've grown accustomed to with him."

New and notable: The salary cap hurt, with the losses of forward Ondrej Palat and defenseman Jan Rutta to free agency and blueline stalwart Ryan McDonagh to a cap trade to Nashville. Forward Anthony Cirelli and defenseman Zach Bogosian will both be out until around Thanksgiving after shoulder surgeries. Veteran and two-time Cup winner Ian Cole joins the defense and veteran forward Vladislav Namestikov, who has played on five teams after leaving the Lightning in 2018, returns up front. Trade deadline acquisitions Nick Paul and Brandon Hagel will see their roles grow.

Vs. the Sabres: Nov. 28 and Dec. 23 at KeyBank Center; Nov. 5 and Feb. 23 at Tampa Bay.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Around the boards: This could be the last stand for GM Kyle Dubas and coach Sheldon Keefe. It's not Stanley Cup or bust, but it seems like there's no way they could survive another first-round exit. The Leafs have soaked up nearly $41 million of their cap space on the quartet of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares and William Nylander and have nothing to show for it in the springtime. Matthews, coming off a 60-goal season, will be an unrestricted free agent following the 2023-24 season. So is Nylander, whose $6.9 million cap hit makes him the most tradeable. You still have to wonder if Morgan Rielly is a good enough No. 1 defenseman for a team with Cup hopes.

New and notable: Jack Campbell left for Edmonton and the Leafs are going in goal with Matt Murray – who said no way to Buffalo – and Ilya Samsonov. Murray's two Stanley Cups in Pittsburgh didn't mean much when he played in Ottawa. The Leafs are looking for big things from young forward Nick Robertson and have added forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel, whose career claim is tripping with the Stanley Cup and denting the trophy just as the Colorado Avalanche were doing their group picture following their June clincher at Tampa Bay.

Vs. the Sabres: Feb. 21 at KeyBank Center; Nov. 19 and March 13 at Toronto.

Florida Panthers

Around the boards: Changing coaches and trading a 100-point player feels like an odd reset for a team coming off a President's Trophy run but that's what the Panthers have done. The Lightning mostly stood pat after their 2019 collapse and we've seen the result. Chicago, meanwhile, went into panic mode after its 2017 sweep at the hands of Nashville, trading Artemi Panarin in a move that effectively ended its golden era that produced three Cups. The Panthers still have great talent in Aleksander Barkov, Aaron Ekblad, former Sabre Sam Reinhart and the goaltending tandem of Sergei Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight but now have to rebuild their locker room and on-ice chemistry

New and notable: Maurice left the Winnipeg Jets because he felt they needed a new voice and will try to bring that to Florida, where last year's first-round win over Washington was the Panthers' first in 26 years. The Earth-shaking move of the offseason was the acquisition of Matthew Tkachuk from Calgary for Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar, who will be seriously missed on defense. Tkachuk, who signed an eight-year extension, brings some heavy sandpaper into the Atlantic that the Panthers didn't have.

Vs. the Sabres: Jan. 16 at KeyBank Center; Feb. 23 and April 4 at Florida