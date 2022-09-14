Atlantic Division reset: Detroit's hopes are turned to today, while Montreal is banking on a brighter future

This is the final period of a three-part series looking at the NHL's Atlantic Division heading into training camp. Part 3 deals with two clubs at different points of rebuilding.
When it comes to climbing back into playoff contention, the Sabres are taking a long-term view by building a large new core of young players taken through the draft to go with trade acquisitions such as Alex Tuch, Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner. The Sabres have tried it another way as well, drafting Sam Reinhart and Jack Eichel and then going all-in on veteran acquisitions such as Robin Lehner, Evander Kane and Ryan O'Reilly.
The latter approach, of course, didn't work and the franchise has gone through a full reset. While the Sabres continue their rebuild, two other division foes are going in different directions. The Detroit Red Wings have some young talent topped by Calder Trophy winner Moritz Seider, but GM Steve Yzerman pushed the go button in the offseason in free agency and trades. Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens set the draft on fire in the Bell Centre with their choice of Slovak star Juraj Slavkofsky as the No. 1 overall pick instead of presumed pick Shane Wright.
Slavkofsky is slated to be with the Habs at this week's Prospects Challenge in LECOM Harborcenter, the place where he went through the NHL scouting combine just three months ago.
"They knew me very well," Slavkofsky said on draft night when asked how surprised he was to go No. 1 to Montreal. "Like they knew almost everything, how I play, what I do on the ice, off it. It’s a really good organization and the important thing is that they know what they want and I know what I want."
A look at the Atlantic's rebuilders:
Detroit Red Wings
Around the boards: While Ottawa made a splash in the trade market, Yzerman is the one who was most active in the free-agent market. But the big question as a result is how do Yzerman and new coach Derek Lalonde meld a team out of all their acquisitions with the likes of returning core members Seider, Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond and Tyler Bertuzzi? It's not easy. And 19-year-old defenseman Simon Edvinsson, their 2021 first-rounder, also seems poised to make his debut.
Topping all of it is the pressure building in the market: The Wings have missed the playoffs in six consecutive seasons after qualifying the previous 25 years, winning four Stanley Cups and playing in eight conference finals. Losing has been presumed in Buffalo for a while. It's not expected in Detroit at all.
New and notable: Yzerman traded with St. Louis to get new starting goalie Ville Husso and gave him a three-year contract. In free agency, he signed forward Andrew Copp (five years), defenseman Ben Chairot (4), forwards David Perron and Dominik Kubalik (2) and defensemen Olli Maatta and Robert Hagg (1). Only Copp came in at more than $5 million, which is good because Larkin and Bertuzzi will both be UFAs after the season. Lalonde learned under Jon Cooper in Tampa Bay, but he's a first-time NHL head coach. Nobody knows what that will mean.
Vs. the Sabres: Oct. 31 and Dec. 29 in KeyBank Center, Nov. 30 and April 6 at Detroit.
Montreal Canadiens
Around the boards: The Habs are going to be everybody's choice to finish last in the Atlantic, and they'll be doing it while juggling their salary cap situation. They put Carey Price on long-term injured reserve last week to get relief from his $10.5 million hit and get to less than the limit, and it's a clear sign the franchise goalie won't be playing this year and might be at the end of his career. Jake Allen will have to step in. Montreal can offload more money at the trade deadline or perhaps use the minor leagues to get partial relief from some players. This season is all about Slavkofsky's development and if the franchise is going to battle Chicago and Arizona for last overall again and the best lottery odds on Connor Bedard.
New and notable: Coach Martin St. Louis got massive cheers during the draft at the Bell Centre and he has the gig for real now on a three-year contract and is no longer an interim leader. The other big news at the draft was the trade acquisition of center Kirby Dach from Chicago, who recently signed a four-year contract. There is depth among the forwards but not much on defense, where Mike Matheson has joined from Pittsburgh in a trade that saw Jeff Petry go to the Pens.
Vs. the Sabres: Oct. 27 and March 27 at KeyBank Center, Nov. 22 at Montreal.