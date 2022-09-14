Atlantic Division reset: Detroit's hopes are turned to today, while Montreal is banking on a brighter future

Around the boards: While Ottawa made a splash in the trade market, Yzerman is the one who was most active in the free-agent market. But the big question as a result is how do Yzerman and new coach Derek Lalonde meld a team out of all their acquisitions with the likes of returning core members Seider, Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond and Tyler Bertuzzi? It's not easy. And 19-year-old defenseman Simon Edvinsson, their 2021 first-rounder, also seems poised to make his debut.

Topping all of it is the pressure building in the market: The Wings have missed the playoffs in six consecutive seasons after qualifying the previous 25 years, winning four Stanley Cups and playing in eight conference finals. Losing has been presumed in Buffalo for a while. It's not expected in Detroit at all.

New and notable: Yzerman traded with St. Louis to get new starting goalie Ville Husso and gave him a three-year contract. In free agency, he signed forward Andrew Copp (five years), defenseman Ben Chairot (4), forwards David Perron and Dominik Kubalik (2) and defensemen Olli Maatta and Robert Hagg (1). Only Copp came in at more than $5 million, which is good because Larkin and Bertuzzi will both be UFAs after the season. Lalonde learned under Jon Cooper in Tampa Bay, but he's a first-time NHL head coach. Nobody knows what that will mean.

Vs. the Sabres: Oct. 31 and Dec. 29 in KeyBank Center, Nov. 30 and April 6 at Detroit.

Montreal Canadiens