This is the conclusion of a three-part summer look at the NHL’s Atlantic Division in the wake of free agency. Part 3 examines Detroit, Ottawa and Montreal – the teams battling the Sabres to turn rebuilds into playoff berths.

If you’re looking for Kevyn Adams’ biggest rival as a general manager in the Atlantic Division, you could easily make the case that it’s Steve Yzerman.

The Sabres are building through drafting and development and have carefully chosen players in the trade and free agent market who were willing to come to Buffalo to be part of the solution in the post-Jack Eichel era. The playoff drought is at an NHL-record 12 years and simply has to end in the spring of 2024.

Yzerman has gone a vastly different route in Detroit. The Red Wings legend came back from Tampa Bay’s front office and has made head-first dives into trades and free agency in an effort to end seven consecutive years out of the postseason, which ties the franchise record. This year’s big additions are Alex DeBrincat (trade from Ottawa) and former Sabres prospect J.T. Compher (free-agent signee from Colorado).

Which method will win? That’s going to play out in the 2023-24 season. If a new team from the Atlantic Division is going to crack the playoff mix, it stands to reason that it will be either the Sabres or the Red Wings. The Sabres finished 11 points ahead of the Wings last season, and outscored them, 26-16, in winning all four meetings.

Ottawa, meanwhile, has gone six straight years out of the playoffs but is also building a good core. They had to trade DeBrincat, who wouldn’t sign long-term, and replaced him July 27 with Vladimir Tarasenko on a one-year, $5 million deal. They are also banking on new goaltender Joonas Korpisalo, who signed a five-year, $20 million contract, to help keep the puck out of their net. Montreal appears well back of the others and likely headed for another top-5 pick at the 2024 draft.

Detroit Red Wings

Add: Alex DeBrincat, J.T. Compher, Daniel Sprong, Klim Kostin, Christian Fischer, Shayne Gostisbehere, Justin Holl, James Reimer, Alex Lyon.

Subtract: Filip Zadina (San Jose), Dominik Kubalik (Ottawa), Robert Hagg (Anaheim).

2023-24 games vs. Sabres: Dec. 5 and March 12 in KeyBank Center, March 16 and April 7 in Little Caesars Arena.

Analysis: Heading into last season, Yzerman added David Perron, Andrew Copp, Olli Maatta and Ville Husso. The Wings never seemed like much of a team. They seemed like a bunch of parts brought together, and the same concern has to surround this group, although the talent level is higher.

DeBrincat, who had 27 goals and 66 points in his lone season in Ottawa, is a suburban Detroit kid and he immediately signed a four-year, $31.5 million extension with the Wings after the trade. Compher signed a five-year, $25 million deal just more than a year after winning a Stanley Cup in Colorado in 2022. Sprong signed a one-year deal after a 21-goal season in Seattle. Gostisbehere will help the defense, but Holl, who became a pariah in Toronto, somehow got a three-year, $10.2-million deal in Detroit.

“We need to keep the puck out of our net, we need to be better defensively, and we’d like our special teams to be better,” Yzerman said after his free-agent signings. “I’m counting on collectively the entire group, the roster that we have, everybody to chip in a little bit on the offense, which will help us score more.”

Ultimately, the Wings have to figure things out in goal. Husso was at just a 3.11 goals-against average/.896 saves percentage in 56 games last season. Lyon had a great late-season run in Florida while Reimer is now 35 and was at just 3.48/.890 last season in San Jose.

Ottawa Senators

Add: Vladimir Tarasenko, Dominik Kubalik, Joonas Korpisalo.

Subtract: Alex DeBrincat (Detroit), Patrick Brown (Boston), Cam Talbot (Los Angeles).

2023-24 games vs. Sabres: Jan. 11 and March 27 in KeyBank Center, Oct. 24 and Dec. 31 in Canadian Tire Centre.

Analysis: The Sens had an 86-point season, their best since they came within one goal of the Stanley Cup final in 2017 before losing Game 7 of the Eastern Conference final at Pittsburgh in double overtime. But if this campaign goes south, coach D.J. Smith might not finish it and GM Pierre Dorion shouldn’t feel comfortable, either. We’ll have to see how itchy new owner Michael Andlauer gets if the playoff drought continues.

Tim Stutzle is coming off a 39-goal, 90-point season. Brady Tkachuk had 83 points and ageless Claude Giroux had 35 goals and 79 points. Josh Norris played just eight games due to shoulder surgery, and we’ll have to see how close he can be to the 35-goal player he was in the 2021-22 campaign. The defense features Thomas Chabot and all-rookie choice Jake Sanderson. Tarasenko was a late addition with DeBrincat looking to go elsewhere.

“He didn’t want to be here, he didn’t see himself here for the next eight years,” Giroux said recently in an Ottawa radio interview. “That’s the business side of hockey that’s not really fun, but it is what it is. Now we’re going to move on.”

Is Korpisalo the answer in goal that Talbot wasn’t last season? The Sens are banking on Korpisalo’s small playoff sample in Los Angeles. We’ll see.

Montreal Canadiens

Add: Alex Newhook, David Reinbacher.

Subtract: Jonathan Drouin (Colorado), Joel Edmundson (Washington).

2023-24 games vs. Sabres: Oct. 23 and Dec. 9 in KeyBank Center, Jan. 4 and Feb. 21 in Bell Centre.

Analysis: The Habs look like a lock for last in the Atlantic, well behind any of the other seven teams. They have a middling offensive core led by Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, and are hoping 2022 No. 1 overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky (four goals in 39 games) can stay healthy.

They also have weak defense and average-at-best goaltending. Team Canada running out Sam Montembeault as the No. 1 guy in the World Championships and giving Devon Levi just one game should provide the Sabres' top hope with plenty of motivation.

Reinbacher, the No. 5 overall pick, is the stud right-shot defenseman every team wants. We’ll likely see him at the Prospects Challenge next month in LECOM Harborcenter, and he’s expected to play this season in Switzerland. But Reinbacher said at the draft in Nashville he’s open to playing in the AHL, and plenty of experts think he can be in the NHL this season, too.