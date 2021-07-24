 Skip to main content
At No. 188, Sabres take Russian defenseman Nikita Novikov
  • Updated
nhl draft 2021 sabres generic
News staff illustration

With their sixth-round pick in the NHL Draft, acquired from the Colorado Avalanche for goalie Jonas Johansson, the Sabres selected defenseman Nikita Novikov at No. 188 overall from Dynamo Moskva. He is the fourth Russian the Sabres have taken on Day 2 of the draft.

The 6-foot-4, 207-pounder is yet another player the Sabres saw at the World Under-18 tournament in Frisco, Texas. He had five assists in seven games in that tournament for Russia, and had four goals and 10 assists in 52 games for Dynamo.

