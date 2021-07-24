At No. 159, Sabres take Finnish winger Viljami Marjala from Quebec League

With the second pick acquired from Montreal in the Eric Staal trade, the Sabres selected Finnish winger Viljami Marjala in the fifth round of the NHL Draft at No. 159 overall.

Marjala played in 2020-2021 for the Quebec Remparts in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League and was ranked 65th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting. He had five goals and 22 assists in 30 games playing for the Remparts under Hockey Hall of Famer Patrick Roy.

Before going to Quebec, Marjala tallied 61 goals and 150 points in 125 games over three seasons for Karpat in the Finnish junior leagues. He had a pair of 16-goal seasons there and was then selected 14th overall by Quebec in 2020 in the Canadian Hockey League Import Draft.