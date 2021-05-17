Assessing possible candidates to coach the Sabres in 2021-22

Don Granato did not use his end-of-season media availability to lobby for the Buffalo Sabres coaching job.

However, the 53-year-old credited by the Sabres’ young core for their improved play over the season’s final month told reporters Wednesday that only some of what he can provide the ailing franchise was on display during his 28 games as interim coach.

“I’m going to have talks with (general manager Kevyn Adams) and share more extensively my philosophy and approach,” Granato said. “Obviously, I coached to the situation this season and tried to maximize what we could maximize, work with what we had to work with. You saw some of my coaching, but you obviously haven’t seen it all."

Adams plans to conduct a thorough search that will include candidates from “a lot of different backgrounds,” but he said coaches with a strong track record in player development will have an edge.

With that in mind, here’s a look at who could fit Adams’ criteria:

Experienced NHL coaches