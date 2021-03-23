As trade deadline approaches, Sabres' Eric Staal focusing on 'what I can control'

“Amazing, amazing guy, incredible career, certainly, but I’m glad he’s here,” Granato said. “Certainly, when you have challenging times as a coach, you need to lean on players and feel good that messages are conveyed, a standard is being pushed. You guys know he’s authentic. That’s what I love about him, he’s a competitive guy, he's a worker, he’s won Stanley Cups, he’s been in the bottom of the league at times. But the authenticity of him and the strength of character within him is really inspiring, certainly for people in our positions within an organization.”

Those qualities, and Staal’s on-ice traits, will make him coveted by playoff contenders. He’s a former team captain with a Stanley Cup ring, 62 games of playoff experience and an unwavering desire to win. The Penguins are among a group of teams with a need at center.

Staal scored 42 goals in 2017-18 and can provide value in the top or bottom six. Perhaps what is most important, given his track record: he’ll only be owed a prorated amount of his $3 million salary and could likely be had for a draft pick.

“I love playing with him,” Sabres winger Victor Olofsson said. “He’s a really smart player and his experience, he’s done it all, right? He’s been through it all. So that definitely helps a lot. It helps trying to keep everyone calm.”

Observations: Hutton injury exacerbates goaltending crisis as Sabres' streak hits 14 "The final result for the Buffalo Sabres was another loss and yet another potentially disastrous injury," writes Mike Harrington.