As trade deadline approaches, Sabres' Eric Staal focusing on 'what I can control'

PITTSBURGH – Whenever the pace slows, or there isn’t enough energy, Eric Staal sends a jolt throughout the Buffalo Sabres’ practices with a roar to celebrate a goal or a playful remark to keep the mood light.
The 36-year-old former Stanley Cup champion is trying to make the best of an increasingly challenging situation. His wife, Tanya, and their three children are back in Minnesota while Staal plays out the final year of his contract amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
When Staal was acquired by his former teammate, Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams, in September, the accomplished center embraced the move and envisioned teaming with captain Jack Eichel to lead the franchise back to contender status.
The plan has gone terribly awry. Eichel endured a series of injuries that impacted his performance and remains out of the lineup, former coach Ralph Krueger was fired with the Sabres sitting last in the National Hockey League and Buffalo carries a 14-game winless streak – one loss away from the franchise record – into a Wednesday night matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena.
“It hasn’t been good enough,” Staal lamented Thursday. “I haven’t been good enough.”
Staal has gone 21 games without a goal – his longest drought since he went 33 games as a rookie in 2003-04 – and is playing a lesser role than the one to which he’s accustomed. It is a foregone conclusion that he will be among the Sabres traded by Adams before the April 12 deadline.
Sources told The Buffalo News that Adams has yet to approach Staal about his modified no-trade clause, which includes a list of 10 teams to which he cannot be traded.
“I think it’s focusing on what I can control,” Staal said after practice Tuesday. “Right now, it’s trying to do the right things every shift when I’m called upon. Obviously, the role I’ve been in here for the last little while has been a little bit different, and I need to find ways to play the game the right way consistently over and over and doing the right things, not cheating the game for plays. As difficult as it’s been offensively, I still have to make sure I’m playing the right way and doing the right things.
“Certainly, a challenge, especially when as a group we’re struggling. Now, it’s my job to compete and do what I can in spots that I’m given. I’ll continue to try and do that (Wednesday).”
Despite Eichel’s seven-game absence, the Sabres have not given Staal more responsibility. He’s averaging a career-low 15:23 of ice time while producing his lowest faceoff win percentage (46.7) since 2009-10. With Buffalo’s power play amid a 0-for-21 slump, interim coach Don Granato opted not to elevate Staal to the top unit.
Staal’s goals above replacement, a metric by Evolving-Hockey.com that assigns a total value to a player based on his contributions in various situations, is the second-worst mark on the Sabres behind Rasmus Dahlin.
Across 29 games, Staal has three goals with seven assists for 10 points and a minus-18 rating. He has yet to play 20 minutes in a game and has not benefited from having stable linemates. Yet, some of Staal’s underlying numbers are promising, particularly since the Sabres returned from the two-week Covid-19 pause on Feb. 15.
During that span, Staal ranks first among Buffalo forwards in on-ice shot quality at 5-on-5 and on-ice shot differential in those situations.
Staal’s 21-game goal drought has included five assists and a minus-16 rating, and he’s averaged 15:25 of ice time. For context, Staal has averaged 19:25 of ice time while totaling 12 seasons of 20 or more goals during his 17-year NHL career.
Staal ranks seventh among the Sabres this season in individual shot quality at 5-on-5, according to NaturalStatTrick.com. He has proven at times this season to be an effective power forward who is hard on the forecheck and never afraid to drive to the net. The Sabres, though, have too many players who remain on the perimeter in the offensive zone. It’s a team without an identity, and it's unclear where Staal fits in how Granato wants the Sabres to play.
Staal, though, has been an invaluable resource to the Sabres. He’s a playoff-hardened veteran who has appeared in 1,270 regular-season games, totaling 439 goals with 592 assists for 1,031 points.
“Amazing, amazing guy, incredible career, certainly, but I’m glad he’s here,” Granato said. “Certainly, when you have challenging times as a coach, you need to lean on players and feel good that messages are conveyed, a standard is being pushed. You guys know he’s authentic. That’s what I love about him, he’s a competitive guy, he's a worker, he’s won Stanley Cups, he’s been in the bottom of the league at times. But the authenticity of him and the strength of character within him is really inspiring, certainly for people in our positions within an organization.”
Those qualities, and Staal’s on-ice traits, will make him coveted by playoff contenders. He’s a former team captain with a Stanley Cup ring, 62 games of playoff experience and an unwavering desire to win. The Penguins are among a group of teams with a need at center.
Staal scored 42 goals in 2017-18 and can provide value in the top or bottom six. Perhaps what is most important, given his track record: he’ll only be owed a prorated amount of his $3 million salary and could likely be had for a draft pick.
“I love playing with him,” Sabres winger Victor Olofsson said. “He’s a really smart player and his experience, he’s done it all, right? He’s been through it all. So that definitely helps a lot. It helps trying to keep everyone calm.”
Even amid all the losing, Staal has declined to speak about his future, or lack thereof, in Buffalo. His focus remains on improving his own game and helping the Sabres snap this historic skid.
While Staal’s family remains in Minnesota, he’ll likely soon learn where he'll finish the season. Wherever Staal lands, he’ll continue his quest to accomplish what he and his teammates could not this season in Buffalo.
“Clearly, in my mind, I had envisioned things differently coming here, and it just hasn’t come to fruition and it hasn’t lived up to those thoughts,” Staal said. “I think that’s for sure been challenging, that’s been difficult, but that’s still no excuse. It doesn’t matter. I have more pride in myself, what I can do in this league, what I can do on the ice.”