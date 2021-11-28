As Seattle hits town, Hall of Famer and Kraken scout Cammi Granato reflects on brother Don

'He was a coach when he was like 10'

Observations: In finale of grueling week, Sabres are clipped by Red Wings in OT Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings in Little Caesars Arena left the Sabres 1-3-1 in the last five games and 8-10-3 overall.

Cammi Granato said the family was thrilled the Sabres gave Don Granato a chance as the interim coach in the spring and that he got the job on a permanent basis over the summer, culminating a long ride through the minor leagues to finally get an NHL bench of his own.

"You have to understand that I look back and I think, 'He was a coach before he knew he was a coach,' " she said with a laugh. "He was a coach when he was, like, 10 years old."

Cammi Granato recalled Don helping to tape the floors for the family ministicks tournament in the basement of their suburban Chicago home. Don would stencil the name of the tournament and brackets on paper and help brother Tony go in the backyard and figure out uses of training equipment Tony would bring home from USA Hockey camps. Don would encourage everyone to stickhandle on a slide board like the one US speed skater Eric Heiden trained on for the 1980 Olympics. He'd even splice together VHS tapes of old Wayne Gretzky videos for everyone to watch.

"There's just so much excitement for him in this position because he's been in the game for so many years and has had the ability to do it," Cammi said. "I was always such a huge advocate for Don, because I knew as a player what he gave me and knew what he gave his players.