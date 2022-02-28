As Sabres unveil new initiatives for season tickets, they're mostly holding line on prices

"They've been loud and clear, especially through the phone calls that I've taken and had with them, that it's an important piece to be able to keep and maintain it."

Ticket exchanges are common in Major League Baseball, which has an 81-game home schedule, and are starting to become more prevalent in the NHL.

"The members are the lifeblood for us, the most valuable fans that we have in the building each and every day," Batres-Landaeta said. "So we want to make sure that we're actually executing on the feedback that they're giving us. An example is that 10-month payment option, which is going to be huge for a lot of members to be able to spread that out and afford to be able to come to as many games as they like."

"One of the things that we've learned is our season ticket members really view themselves as part of the organization and we feel the same way, that they are absolutely a part of the organization and not just merely a fan," Durbin said. "And it's a close-knit community. They talk to one another."