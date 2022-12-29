As Sabres return to work, Yukon native Dylan Cozens says of Buffalo blizzard: 'That was next-level'

Buffalo Sabres center Dylan Cozens is a Canadian who comes from the Yukon territory, the first player in nearly 40 years to make the NHL from the upper northwest corner of Canada by the Arctic Circle.

The Whitehorse native has seen plenty of snowstorms. But even he was awed by the power of Buffalo's Christmas blizzard.

"Growing up in the Yukon. I've never seen anything quite like that. That was next-level for sure," Cozens said Thursday as the Sabres returned to KeyBank Center to prepare for the game against the Detroit Red Wings. "The wind on the waterfront was crazy. We're talking nonstop two days, 2 1/2 days of just blowing, and blowing fierce."

Mike Harrington: The Sabres' season will go on and long blizzard break leaves them in a tough spot The Sabres will be playing catch-up with this schedule in the coming weeks. But they were hot prior to this unscheduled break, winning four in a row and going 9-3-2 since the end of their eight-game losing streak in November.

Cozens posted an Instagram story during the early height of the storm of someone running to the outdoor mailboxes by his waterfront townhouse, but revealed Tuesday the video was not him.

"That was actually my brother on my Instagram," Cozens said. "I was hiding in the car. It was pretty unbelievable. When I was in my place, I was babysitting Casey's (Mittelstadt's) dog. A little puppy and I couldn't get him to go outside for anything. It was a crazy few days for sure."

Cozens, who has 11 goals and 31 points in 32 games this season, was part of the downtown group of players that walked to the arena the last couple days -- honoring the city driving ban -- so it could have have some informal skates.

"Guys were saying that it felt like like before (training) camp with just a few guys in town and just skating together," he said. "It was different going out there trying to get our legs back, our hands back and getting all our conditioning back."

The Sabres' 10-day break between games is obviously far from ideal and Cozens said the club will have to work its way back into game action as opposed to attacking play right from the opening faceoff.

"Kind of cliche but you really do just keep it simple to start and get our legs back under us and our timing back," he said. "Just play simple, try not to do too much until we get our our mojo back."

The Sabres entered Thursday's matchup on a four-game winning streak and 9-3-2 in their last 14 contests. A lot of that momentum is likely lost but Cozens said it beats the alternative.

"This is a big break in the schedule for sure but you definitely don't want to be on a losing streak when a break like that happens," he said. "To be on a winning streak, you still kind of feel like yourselves a bit. Maybe it takes some momentum away but I think with that longer break, we really started to miss it a lot and we're just so excited to get back into it."