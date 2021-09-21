As Sabres report to camp, no clarity evident on Jack Eichel or Rasmus Dahlin

For Stanley Cup finalists Tampa Bay and Montreal, it was the shortest offseason in NHL history at just 80 days. The Buffalo Sabres, of course, are used to long offseasons. Their latest one is now over.

What the NHL hopes will be the first 82-game grind since 2018-19 officially opens Wednesday at sites around the league as players report for the start of training camp. The Sabres will be coming to KeyBank Center for physicals and have their first on-ice sessions slated for Thursday.

It will be the first training camp for Don Granato as Buffalo's head coach, with Granato and general manager Kevyn Adams slated to have their first media briefings of the season on Thursday morning. But the on-ice work threatens to be overshadowed immediately by whatever is taking place with captain Jack Eichel and defenseman Rasmus Dahlin.

Eichel, who continues to haggle with the team over the method of surgical treatment for the herniated disk in his neck, is expected to be on hand to have his physical with his teammates Wednesday. There is no media access on physical and testing day, a departure from past years.