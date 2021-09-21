As Sabres report to camp, Dahlin gets signed but still no clarity on Eichel

Assuming Eichel fails his physical, he can simply stay on injured reserve and collect his $10 million salary while the sides continue to work on an arrangement. The Sabres could really throw the situation into chaos if they tried to suspend Eichel for not following the club's medical recommendations – which is their right in the CBA – to withhold his salary.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman even speculated in his "32 Thoughts" blog posted early Wednesday morning that the Sabres could strip Eichel of his captaincy, assuming he fails the physical.

Adams has been trying to trade Eichel all summer, and the issue came into the open the week after the regular season when Eichel openly spoke of the "disconnect" between him and the organization during his end-of-season video call with reporters. It's the last interview he's done.

The GM, of course, has been driving a hard bargain in looking for a large package, but teams are naturally hesitant to pay his asking price until they know Eichel's physical status.

The camp roster contains 58 players, including 34 forwards. Many of them are players on AHL contracts who will stock Rochester. A few could even end up in Cincinnati of the ECHL.