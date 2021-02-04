As Sabres' Ralph Krueger and Jake McCabe enter Covid protocol, NHL tightens reins

The Sabres' season was put on pause by the NHL on Tuesday and their next four games have been postponed. Buffalo, Minnesota and New Jersey all entered the day on pause and they were joined by Colorado, which was shut down through Feb. 11 on Thursday night. The Avalanche will have four games postponed over that span.

The Sabres have not made General Manager Kevyn Adams available for comment since the situation began to unfold Tuesday morning. The only comment Thursday was the 18-word announcement about Krueger's status the team posted on its Twitter feed.

"I'm sorry to hear that," Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness said when told about Krueger after Thursday's morning skate in Columbus. "I wish him well and I hope he gets healthy really fast."

Krueger's positive test would be concerning on its own for the Sabres, but is particularly troubling because of the medical problems assistant coach Don Granato endured early last season. Granato, 53, spent several weeks in Buffalo General Medical Center with pneumonia and a near-fatal bacterial infection in his bloodstream. He was on a ventilator to help with his breathing and missed nearly two months of work. Granato is regularly seen in practice wearing what appear to be N95 medical masks.

McCabe was one of three NHL players added to the list Thursday, joining Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog and Minnesota winger Nico Sturm. The Wild now have seven players on the list. New Jersey goalie Aaron Dell completed quarantine and was removed, leaving the Devils' list at a league-high 16.

The Sabres are known to be irritated at the potential for in-game spread during their two-game series over the weekend against New Jersey. NBCSN's Bob McKenzie said Wednesday night the team contacted the NHL Players Association for guidance after New Jersey's Travis Zajac did not play in Saturday's game here. Sunday's game went on even after Devils winger Kyle Palmieri was removed from the lineup due to protocols. The Devils had five more players hit the list Monday and that's when the Sabres' problems started.