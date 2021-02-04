As Sabres' Ralph Krueger and Jake McCabe enter Covid protocol, NHL tightens reins

The Buffalo Sabres announced Thursday that coach Ralph Krueger has tested positive for Covid-19. Later in the day, the NHL added defenseman Jake McCabe to its Covid protocol list, making him the fifth Sabre named.
As the NHL's outbreak deepened, with Buffalo remaining one of the hot spots, the league tightened its protocols and Commissioner Gary Bettman tried to allay fears about the situation.
"It is important to note that, while we have seen almost 100 players enter our COVID Protocols, fewer than half have done so because of confirmed positive tests," Bettman said in a statement issued Thursday afternoon. "And, among that group, many have not been symptomatic. With about 20 percent of our season played, we are mindful of the fact that we might be seeing a more aggressive transmission of the virus and will continue to make adjustments to our Protocols as we consult on a daily basis with, and adhere to, the recommendations of our medical advisors."
Krueger, 61, is required by NHL rules to wear a mask while coaching on the bench during games. He was regularly seen unmasked on the ice during training camp but has been wearing one regularly during practices since the season began, dropping it from time to time so his instructions can be better heard.
The Sabres' season was put on pause by the NHL on Tuesday and their next four games have been postponed. Buffalo, Minnesota and New Jersey all entered the day on pause and they were joined by Colorado, which was shut down through Feb. 11 on Thursday night. The Avalanche will have four games postponed over that span.
The Sabres have not made General Manager Kevyn Adams available for comment since the situation began to unfold Tuesday morning. The only comment Thursday was the 18-word announcement about Krueger's status the team posted on its Twitter feed.
"I'm sorry to hear that," Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness said when told about Krueger after Thursday's morning skate in Columbus. "I wish him well and I hope he gets healthy really fast."
Krueger's positive test would be concerning on its own for the Sabres, but is particularly troubling because of the medical problems assistant coach Don Granato endured early last season. Granato, 53, spent several weeks in Buffalo General Medical Center with pneumonia and a near-fatal bacterial infection in his bloodstream. He was on a ventilator to help with his breathing and missed nearly two months of work. Granato is regularly seen in practice wearing what appear to be N95 medical masks.
McCabe was one of three NHL players added to the list Thursday, joining Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog and Minnesota winger Nico Sturm. The Wild now have seven players on the list. New Jersey goalie Aaron Dell completed quarantine and was removed, leaving the Devils' list at a league-high 16.
The Sabres are known to be irritated at the potential for in-game spread during their two-game series over the weekend against New Jersey. NBCSN's Bob McKenzie said Wednesday night the team contacted the NHL Players Association for guidance after New Jersey's Travis Zajac did not play in Saturday's game here. Sunday's game went on even after Devils winger Kyle Palmieri was removed from the lineup due to protocols. The Devils had five more players hit the list Monday and that's when the Sabres' problems started.
Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said his team had a similar issue when it played Carolina at home on Jan. 16. Three days later, five Hurricanes were on the list. Three days after that, five Red Wings appeared. The players on both teams were cleared as of Thursday.
"We played Carolina, who had guys that ultimately played with Covid," Blashill said Thursday. "That's just the reality of the testing being delayed. I'm quite certain that's where our guys got it. It's really hard to avoid that. But our guys got it and it didn't spread any farther within our team after that. I think our medical staff did an excellent job."
The league directed teams late Wednesday to remove the Plexiglas behind the team benches to improve ventilation in that area, where players and coaches are tightly bunched. That's not an issue in most arenas as no fans are being admitted.
The league also mandated better spacing in locker room areas, which is going to be a problem in many places with small rooms, and directed players to no longer arrive at the arena any earlier than an hour and 45 minutes before a game unless they need medical treatment. Meetings are now required to be held virtually. Teams have until Wednesday to detail an improved locker room plan for 6 feet between stalls on both the home and visitors' side.
Dallas had a major outbreak during training camp and Bowness said the Stars, who played in the Stanley Cup Final in Edmonton in September, do not feel nearly as safe as they did during the NHL's bubble playoffs.