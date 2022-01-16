As Sabres look to bounce back vs. Red Wings, Peyton Krebs will add spark to lineup

"It was a long 10 days there and trying to test out of it. I felt great," said Krebs, 20. "I was working out every day at my house. You've just got to kind of look at the things you can control. And that was not one of them."

Krebs said the timing of his first positive test was frustrating, coming in the wake of the Boston game where he made his first real impact on the club. He said his return to the lineup is a relief.

"I'm just getting my stride up here and starting to feel good. I want to keep the things rolling and showing what I got," he said. "So yeah, it was definitely tough. You just try not to think about it too much. My goal tomorrow is to go out there and have some fun. I missed making passes, making plays, skating hard."

A different look is what the Sabres absolutely need to show after Saturday's 4-0 defeat. They were outshot, 39-22, and the count was 22-6 in the first period. Too many of their forwards struggled badly to have much impact on the outcome. Anders Bjork, Mark Jankowski, Rasmus Asplund and Okposo all had no shots on goal, with Okposo getting a donut while playing 15:58. Thompson, Victor Olofsson and Dylan Cozens all had just one shot apiece, and Cozens struggled mightily in the faceoff circle by going 1-10.